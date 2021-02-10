As temperatures drop, CFU relies more on coal, gas for energy

CEDAR FALLS — Despite temperatures well below freezing for days in a row, Cedar Falls Utilities’ electric, gas and water distribution is “holding up real well.”

Steve Bernard, general manager of CFU, told the board of trustees on Wednesday that with prolonged below-freezing and overnight sub-zero temperatures since this weekend, energy prices on the regional market were rising as demand increased and wind generation typically drops during low temperatures.

The average cost to purchase electricity from the market last year was around 2 cents per kilowatt hour, but this week rose to between 6 and 10 cents, with a short spike on Monday to 40 cents, CFU spokesperson Mollie Strouse said.

To offset that, Bernard noted, CFU’s own local power plants are running more often. That includes the Streeter Station Unit 6 power plant, which runs on coal and natural gas with a capacity of 13.5 megawatts. Bernard said that will likely continue for a while.