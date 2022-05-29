As 'No Mow May' wraps up in Cedar Falls, council majority reconsiders votes next year

CEDAR FALLS — On Tuesday, the last day of “No Mow May” is upon Cedar Falls.

A majority of those on the City Council are happy they “experimented” with the initiative. People voluntarily provided bees and other pollinators with the food they need during the late spring by allowing their lawns to grow.

But councilors feel adjustments must be made to the program if it returns next year.

It was proposed by Mayor Rob Green and supported by the council on a 6-1 vote that suspended for one month enforcement of an ordinance banning grass and weeds more than eight inches tall in residential lawns.

The city will resume enforcing the ordinance June 1. There will be no grace period, according to Green in a Facebook post.

The next regular yard waste pickup will be June 6.

“My support for doing this again next year (with some continuous improvement changes) will depend on how quickly properties get back into compliance with the eight inch grass height next week. Please don’t let me (or our vulnerable pollinator populations) down,” said Green in the post.

In addition to Councilor Susan deBuhr, who voted against it and is still adamantly opposed, councilors Dave Sires, Daryl Kruse, Dustin Ganfield and Gil Schultz are seeking changes.

“I thought it was harmless and didn’t know a whole lot about it,” said Kruse. “I generally support pollinators and view them as very important, especially as someone who grew up as a farm kid, but it has to be done the right way. I would support it being organized in justifiable areas, but not areas where people spend lots of money on their yards.”

New Marine Corps recruiter to join Cedar Falls office Staff Sgt. Joseph Stewart arrived from Lisbon on April 1, and will now be a fixture at the office, 226 B Brandilynn Blvd., Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sires had no issue supporting the initiative. He figured not many people would participate, but wanted them to have the personal right to participate. “But holy cow, the whole town looks ragged. I’ll never vote for it again,” he said.

He’d be supportive of “No Spray May” though, as a self-proclaimed “environmentalist” who feels pesticides “are what is really killing the bees.”

Ganfield said the intention was increasing pollinators and limiting the use of pesticides. He is not sure the results matched the intent, and also pointed out the “unsightly nuisances” that have popped up in some neighborhoods. He’d encourage people to plant more flowers earlier in the season, as proposed by deBuhr.

Schultz noted one unfortunate result has been growth of noxious plants. Additionally, he cited the potential damage high grass does to mowing equipment when the time comes to address the overgrowth, and contended rabbits that are attracted to tall grass areas could unfortunately be mowed over.

Police investigate store robbery in Waterloo WATERLOO — Police are investigating an overnight robbery at a Waterloo convenience store.

If the city moves forward with “No Mow May,” he’d like better upkeep of the boulevards and heavily traveled areas; screening between neighbors who do and don’t pursue it to avoid conflict; and a limit on the percentage of one’s yard that can be overgrown.

The “No Mow May” initiative began several years ago in Appleton, Wisconsin, and has spread to other cities across the Midwest. Cedar Falls had 91 yards sign up to participate; however, many were not on the list, said Laura Fischer Walter, one of the lead sponsors of the initiative.

“Pollinators are vital to the health of ecosystems and the human food supply — and they are in trouble!” according to the page run by Walter to encourage others to join the movement. “One of the biggest factors in their decline is loss of habitat.

“Bees and other pollinators need a diversity of flowers throughout the growing season to support all stages of their life cycle,” said the page. “Spring is a key time for their survival. They need food – pollen and nectar from flowers – as they wake up from hibernation or migrate into our area.

“A mowed lawn is about as useful as a parking lot to a bumblebee or butterfly! But your lawn can do better. The first step is just to let the little flowering plants that are already there (‘weeds’) to grow and produce flowers in spring.”

Most councilors and Walter feel they could benefit from more time to prepare for No Mow May next year. The decision to suspend enforcement of grass height was made April 18.

Walter has enthusiastically been sharing more about the flowers and pollinators one may discover in a yard, and answering questions people have about the movement.

It “makes me smile seeing all these people in town willing to try this,” said Walter. “I think we can find room for all of us in the community.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.