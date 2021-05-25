As Kris Glaser resigns, Waverly council election to replace him is Tuesday

He told radio station KWAY last week he wanted to return Bremer Avenue from three lanes to four, and said he would be "for single family housing" in the issue of rezoning the former Washington Irving school.

Meyers is the owner of Design 360/Decorating Den Interiors at 221 E. Bremer Ave. and a former critical care nurse, according to Courier archives. On her KWAY interview, she said she thought the new three-lane setup on Bremer Avenue "works pretty well," though she was awaiting a new traffic study. She also said she wanted to "see what proposals come forth" in the rezoning of Washington Irving lot.

"I am a relentless seeker of facts, and I am adamant about only making fully-informed decisions," Meyers said on her candidate website. "I listen intently and carefully to constituents' input, particularly of those who are directly involved or impacted by the issue at hand."