As Kris Glaser resigns, Waverly council election to replace him is Tuesday

WAVERLY -- As he virtually attended his final Waverly City Council meeting, Ward 2 representative Kris Glaser implored his fellow council members to "actively listen." But he might have been speaking to the three candidates looking to replace him next week, too.
"I believe great leaders must exercise positive influence to gain consensus, rather than control, intimidation or rhetoric," Glaser said during Monday night's study session meeting. "It is my sincere hope that Waverly will continue to flourish."
Glaser announced in December he was leaving Waverly this summer to move with his family to Des Moines, where he now works as the chief financial officer for Primary Health Care, a nonprofit community health care center. He was first elected in 2019 to a four-year term to replace Dan McKenzie, who declined to seek re-election and endorsed Glaser for the seat.
Three candidates are now vying to replace Glaser: John A. Baber, Julie Meyers and Mike Hangartner are all on the ballot to fill the remainder of Glaser's term, which is up Jan. 2, 2024.
Baber, retired after working for 35 years as an Iowa State Patrol trooper, is also on Bremer County's redistricting commission, according to his Facebook candidate page.
He told radio station KWAY last week he wanted to return Bremer Avenue from three lanes to four, and said he would be "for single family housing" in the issue of rezoning the former Washington Irving school.
Meyers is the owner of Design 360/Decorating Den Interiors at 221 E. Bremer Ave. and a former critical care nurse, according to Courier archives. On her KWAY interview, she said she thought the new three-lane setup on Bremer Avenue "works pretty well," though she was awaiting a new traffic study. She also said she wanted to "see what proposals come forth" in the rezoning of Washington Irving lot.
"I am a relentless seeker of facts, and I am adamant about only making fully-informed decisions," Meyers said on her candidate website. "I listen intently and carefully to constituents' input, particularly of those who are directly involved or impacted by the issue at hand."
Hangartner, a production operator at Cambrex in Charles City, ran for the Ward 2 seat in 2019 and lost to Glaser. He told The Courier last month that he believes Bremer Avenue "should be discussed again,” saying the road was “poorly designed."
He also told KWAY he wanted to see what proposals developers offered on the Washington Irving lot, but that he would "keep it at the quality level the citizens in the surrounding blocks would like to see."
The deadline to vote absentee in person at the Bremer County Courthouse is Friday. The deadline to return absentee ballots is 8 p.m. Tuesday, and if you're worried about it not getting through the mail in time (remember, being postmarked by that date no longer counts, it has to be physically in their office by then), you can also drop it off at the Bremer County Auditor's Office before that time, according to auditor Shelley Wolf.
Those voting in person can vote at Waverly City Hall, the sole polling place, from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday.
If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, a run-off election will be held June 29.