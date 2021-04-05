As COVID vaccines open to all adults, CF re-ups mask mandate through mid-May

CEDAR FALLS — The city will continue to mandate face masks in public spaces through at least May 19 as cases of COVID-19 tick back up again.
The Cedar Falls City Council decided on a 4-3 vote to continue the mandate, though two paragraphs in the resolution referencing “the governor’s current proclamation” were stricken. Gov. Kim Reynolds no longer mandates face masks or social distancing guidelines statewide in most cases.
The continuation of the mask mandate came on the same day Reynolds opened eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines to those 16 and older regardless of medical history. More than 666,000 Iowans had been fully vaccinated against the virus as of Monday, or a little over 21% of the population, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard.
The mask mandate has been extended several times since it was enacted Sept. 8, with council members Susan deBuhr, Daryl Kruse and Dave Sires voting against it each time.
“I don’t think that we need this mandate, because I think people know what they need to do,” deBuhr said.
Resident T.J. Frein agreed.
“I think it’s time, as a council, we start talking about liberties for vaccinated people,” Frein said.
Others, like University of Northern Iowa President Mark Nook, noted Iowa and Black Hawk County had both recorded an increase in COVID-19 cases as of late, and said that mirrored trends on UNI’s campus.
“This isn’t the right time ... to take a step back and allow the virus to get out of hand,” Nook said.
Council member Kelly Dunn said she would continue to vote based on what infectious disease experts like those at the CDC are recommending. While noting she was fully vaccinated, she said she would continue to wear her face mask in public.
“Until someone much smarter than me tells me I can’t carry the virus, I will continue to listen to the science,” Dunn said.
In other business:
- The council unanimously approved a 5-year tax rebate on the increased value of a new downtown Cedar Falls restaurant.
Stone and Terrace is planned at 108 E. Fourth St., at the corner of Fourth and Main streets, in a former warehouse and green space.
Economic Development Coordinator Shane Graham said the building owners will continue to pay taxes on the building’s current valuation of around $200,000. The remodel of the building and green space is estimated to increase the property’s value to more than half a million dollars, Graham said.
- The council voted 5-2 to allow more uses for older institutional buildings like churches, leaving the final decision on the matter to the city’s Board of Adjustment. Council members Sires and deBuhr dissented.
The ordinance, which passed its final reading Monday, means the code no longer specifies uses for former churches or other civic buildings in residential districts, but instead allows more uses if the building has cultural or historic significance.