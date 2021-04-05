As COVID vaccines open to all adults, CF re-ups mask mandate through mid-May

Others, like University of Northern Iowa President Mark Nook, noted Iowa and Black Hawk County had both recorded an increase in COVID-19 cases as of late, and said that mirrored trends on UNI’s campus.

“This isn’t the right time ... to take a step back and allow the virus to get out of hand,” Nook said.

Council member Kelly Dunn said she would continue to vote based on what infectious disease experts like those at the CDC are recommending. While noting she was fully vaccinated, she said she would continue to wear her face mask in public.

“Until someone much smarter than me tells me I can’t carry the virus, I will continue to listen to the science,” Dunn said.

In other business:

The council unanimously approved a 5-year tax rebate on the increased value of a new downtown Cedar Falls restaurant.

Stone and Terrace is planned at 108 E. Fourth St., at the corner of Fourth and Main streets, in a former warehouse and green space.