As COVID cases rise, Waterloo swears in new council members virtually

WATERLOO -- The city's first majority-Black council and first openly LGBT councilor were sworn in virtually Monday night as coronavirus cases in the county continued to rise.

Mayor Quentin Hart wore a mask inside Waterloo City Council chambers Monday to administer the oaths of office via Zoom to newly elected John Chiles in Ward 1, Nia Wilder in Ward 3 and Rob Nichols for at-large, as well as the re-elected Ray Feuss in Ward 5.

"It is a pleasure to be serving the city of Waterloo, and I look forward to a wonderful four years working with this council," Nichols said.

"It's going to be a great ride I think, and I'm really looking forward to this positive energy we're going to have on this council," Chiles added.

The council has gotten decidedly less representative in terms of gender, with Wilder serving as its lone woman -- down from two women in 2021.

But four of the seven councilors -- Chiles, Nichols, Wilder and sitting Ward 4 Councilor Jerome Amos -- are Black, making the council majority-minority for the first time. Wilder is also the council's first out LGBTQ councilor.

"I'm ecstatic to be able to serve my community and to serve the people of Waterloo, and I cannot wait to see what a difference we all can make together when we put our minds to it," Wilder said.

Hart, who also took the oath after his re-election to a fourth term, thanked the newly elected members for "being willing to step up," as well as the sitting councilors for continuing to serve and the "amazing" city staff.

"They say you can accomplish great things if nobody cares who gets the credit," Hart said. "I have no doubt that all of you, whether old or new ... that you guys will be able to partner and work together to do some incredible things."

Hart noted the city decided to hold the evening's meetings largely virtually "due to COVID and this flu." A few city staff members and residents still showed up in person.

The county's COVID positivity rate in the last two weeks was nearly 24% as of Monday, according to Black Hawk County Public Health. It rose to 26.3% by Tuesday, meaning more than a quarter of all COVID tests came back positive, and 49 county residents were also currently hospitalized with COVID. County-level influenza numbers were not readily available.

Feuss was appointed mayor pro tem, assuming the role previously held by former Councilor Sharon Juon. Hart also reappointed Pat Treloar as the city's chief of fire services, and Kelley Felchle and LeAnn Even as city clerk and deputy city clerk, respectively.

Feuss, along with Amos and Ward 2's Jonathan Grieder, were named the three members of the finance committee, charged with approving expenditures, trips and purchases for the city's departments. The three took over from former councilors Juon, Margaret Klein and Pat Morrissey.

Hart said the city would hold "some type of formal reception" in-person for the new council members at a later date.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.