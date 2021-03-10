As bigger energy bills loom, CFU glad for federal relief bill's LIHEAP provision

CEDAR FALLS — As a COVID relief bill passed Congress on Wednesday, the general manager of a local utility praised a provision allocating billions toward utility help for low-income households, particularly as energy bills rise after a natural gas price spike.

Cedar Falls Utilities Manager Steve Bernard noted that among the provisions in the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill, known as the American Rescue Plan, was one providing $4.5 billion to the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, which helps families with home heating and cooling costs.

Bernard, who hadn’t heard as of the Wednesday meeting of the CFU board of trustees that the bill had passed, said it was welcome news.

“I’m hopeful that, if indeed that passes, funds will become available for our customers to assist in these high bills in the next several months,” he said.

Local utilities, including CFU, MidAmerican Energy and others, will be raising customers’ energy bills over the next several months in order to pay off unprecedented natural gas bills from five days of price hikes in February, as sub-zero temperatures blanketed much of the Midwest down to Texas.

