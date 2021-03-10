 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
As bigger energy bills loom, CFU glad for federal relief bill's LIHEAP provision
0 comments
top story

As bigger energy bills loom, CFU glad for federal relief bill's LIHEAP provision

{{featured_button_text}}
Steve Bernard

Steve Bernard is general manager of Cedar Falls Utilities.

 COURIER FILE PHOTO

CEDAR FALLS — As a COVID relief bill passed Congress on Wednesday, the general manager of a local utility praised a provision allocating billions toward utility help for low-income households, particularly as energy bills rise after a natural gas price spike.

Cedar Falls Utilities Manager Steve Bernard noted that among the provisions in the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill, known as the American Rescue Plan, was one providing $4.5 billion to the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, which helps families with home heating and cooling costs.

Bernard, who hadn’t heard as of the Wednesday meeting of the CFU board of trustees that the bill had passed, said it was welcome news.

“I’m hopeful that, if indeed that passes, funds will become available for our customers to assist in these high bills in the next several months,” he said.

Local utilities, including CFU, MidAmerican Energy and others, will be raising customers’ energy bills over the next several months in order to pay off unprecedented natural gas bills from five days of price hikes in February, as sub-zero temperatures blanketed much of the Midwest down to Texas.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

CFU said residents can expect bills to be $45 higher on the electric side for the next 12 months. MidAmerican noted residential bills are expected to rise $13 in March, and will continue to be higher than normal for several months.

“LIHEAP funds are important for helping CFU customers who require assistance with utility payments because of a COVID-related situation or other circumstances,” said CFU spokesperson Mollie Strouse. “Direct payments to citizens that are part of the legislation will also help customers with their utility expenses.”

Direct payments in the bill include $1,400 stimulus checks to those making under $75,000 and couples making under $150,000, as well as $1,400 per dependent. Unemployment payments will also rise by $300 per week through Sept. 6.

Get a 6-month digital subscription for $19.99
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Challenges ahead for Biden's agenda

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Political News

Reynolds signs bill limiting early voting

  • Updated

Under the new law, Iowa’s early voting window is shortened to just less than the national average. However, the shortened time in which absentee ballots can be mailed out to voters puts Iowa in the bottom handful of states.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News