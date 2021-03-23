As ambulance costs climb, Waverly mulls possibilities

WAVERLY -- Ambulances at Waverly Health Center are staffed by full-time and part-time paid workers, CEO Jim Atty said. But that's not the norm in much of rural Iowa.

In much of the state, volunteers trained as either paramedics or emergency medical technicians carry pagers, responding to calls when they're able to do so. But the volunteer force is aging, and it worries Atty.

"We're starting to find that people want to put their pagers down, but can't because they know they're the only option for a community," Atty told the Waverly City Council during a work session on ambulance expenses Monday night.

He helped put together a map of ambulance services across the state to see the scope of the problem, and found nearly the entire state is within a 20-minute response time when they call an ambulance -- except if volunteer services are removed from the equation.

"I will tell you, this is something that definitely scares me," Atty said. "It also scares me to think about what would happen if I were to call 911 (from a rural area) and there was nobody holding the pager that day."

Young people aren't taking up the mantle, in part because they don't want to pay for the training and then do the job for free, said Heather Beaufore, a nursing educator and Ward 4 City Council member.