WATERLOO — The Cedar Falls-Waterloo 19th Amendment Centennial Committee has selected the artist for a sculpture to be installed on the grounds of the Black Hawk County Courthouse.

University of Northern Iowa graduate Sarah Deppe’s design, called “We Rise,” is symbolic of women’s equality and emphasizes the diverse women whose work contributed to approval of the constitutional amendment recognizing the fundamental right of all women to vote.

The Cedar Falls-Waterloo 19th Amendment Committee was formed to support the 100-year commemoration, including commissioning and installing public artwork.

It consists of representatives from the American Association of University Women Cedar Falls-Waterloo, Cedar Falls Woman’s Club, League of Women Voters of Black Hawk-Bremer Counties, NAACP, Tuesday Club, YWCA of Black Hawk County, the Waterloo Center for the Arts, as well as consulting members Tom Stancliffe and Dan Perry from the UNI art department. Maureen White chairs the committee.

In addition to the courthouse sculpture, a second sculpture will be commissioned and installed at the Cedar Falls Woman’s Club. The committee aims to dedicate both around Aug. 26, 2020, the centennial of the certification of ratification of the 19th Amendment, which states, “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex. Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation.”

A special projects fund was established at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa to receive donations for the project. Fundraising for the estimated $30,000 needed began in May.

Committee members, individuals, labor unions, community organizations, and funds have already contributed. Additional community support is requested as fundraising continues.

To donate, make checks payable to “Cedar Falls-Waterloo 19th Amendment Committee Fund” and mail to the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 3117 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls 50613, or gifts can be made on the secure webpage at fund.cfneia.org/19amendment.

Gifts are tax deductible as allowed by law. Donors will receive an acknowledgment from the CFNEIA, a nonprofit organization.

