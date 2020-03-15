Artist creating sculpture honoring longtime Cedar Falls Mayor Jon Crews

CEDAR FALLS — A sculpture representing the connections of community will honor the memory of Jon Crews, the city’s longest serving mayor.
“Fence Roadway” is the name of the stainless steel sculpture designed by Boston artist Gillian Christy, a University of Northern Iowa alum. It is expected to be installed by mid-June outside of City Hall in a location where the Eternal Flame sculpture once stood. That has been moved to Veteran’s Park.
Ronelle Langley, Crews’ wife, said her husband’s brother first came up with the idea of a public memorial. Crews served three stints as mayor over 30 years ending in 2015. He died in April 2017 after a battle with liver cancer.
“I think we as a family felt we wanted something that could symbolize his love or his care for the community,” she said. “And it’s not the focus on him, but on his vision for the community.”
The Cedar Falls Public Art Committee headed up the 18-month process of fundraising and planning for the project. The group also sought proposals and chose Christy from seven sculptors who applied. Dan Perry, an instructor in UNI’s department of art, worked on raising $20,000 to pay for the sculpture and seeking proposals as part of a public art subcommittee.
“There was an interest in having an artist that had a connection to Cedar Falls,” said Perry. “We knew we wanted to narrow the pool to someone we’d feel comfortable working with.”
Christy, a Davenport native who graduated from UNI in 2003, is currently fabricating the sculpture and will deliver it to oversee installation when completed. The City Council approved an agreement with Christy in January and approved a $2,000 budget for site work and a concrete foundation.
The sculpture will be nine feet tall and have an eight-foot span at its widest point.
“Initially, we thought much smaller,” said Langley, of the family’s idea for the memorial. “We didn’t even have a specific space in mind.”
“I am touched,” she added, by the sculpture and the prominent place it will be given. “It’s just a nice feeling. I’m humbled by the love and care I felt in the whole process.”
Christy described the design as “a winding pathway and fence posts that go off in the distance in an imaginary way.” The brick roadway portion of the sculpture uses stainless steel perforated with round holes that will be capped by steel dots to mimic a bumpy, irregular surface.
Roads and fences are indicators of community in Christy’s design. “They’re all things that we share in our daily life and I think of these as connectors,” she said.
Color will be applied to parts of the sculpture using a powder coating cured through a heat process. Christy has proposed one of three colors including opal green, red and blue with the final decision to be made later in the process.
The color will signify the pathway portion of the sculpture, she explained, “but also an idea of celebration, like confetti.” The color on the dots will extend beyond the pathway into the sculpture’s picket fence portion.
During her five years in Cedar Falls, Christy “was immersed in college life” and not aware of what was going on in city government. “I did not really have a connection to the city besides being involved occasionally with the Hearst Center,” she said. But the sculptor expressed admiration for Crews and what she has learned about him.
“He sounded like he was a champion for community and I felt that my sculpture really reflected a connection to community,” she said.
The public art committee was “really interested in the project,” said Perry, because of the growth in public arts during the past two decades, the majority of that happening while Crews was mayor. “It definitely helps create an identity for a place,” he noted of public art’s impact.
“I think arts was particularly close to his heart,” added Langley. “Arts is somehow the heartbeat of the community in a sense.”