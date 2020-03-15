Artist creating sculpture honoring longtime Cedar Falls Mayor Jon Crews

Christy, a Davenport native who graduated from UNI in 2003, is currently fabricating the sculpture and will deliver it to oversee installation when completed. The City Council approved an agreement with Christy in January and approved a $2,000 budget for site work and a concrete foundation.

The sculpture will be nine feet tall and have an eight-foot span at its widest point.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“Initially, we thought much smaller,” said Langley, of the family’s idea for the memorial. “We didn’t even have a specific space in mind.”

“I am touched,” she added, by the sculpture and the prominent place it will be given. “It’s just a nice feeling. I’m humbled by the love and care I felt in the whole process.”

Christy described the design as “a winding pathway and fence posts that go off in the distance in an imaginary way.” The brick roadway portion of the sculpture uses stainless steel perforated with round holes that will be capped by steel dots to mimic a bumpy, irregular surface.

Roads and fences are indicators of community in Christy’s design. “They’re all things that we share in our daily life and I think of these as connectors,” she said.