Art display, signs to be unveiled in remembrance of Waverly’s Third Street SE 'Green Bridge'

WAVERLY — The Historic Preservation Commission is ready to unveil, celebrate and dedicate some new landmarks to help remember Waverly’s Third Street Southeast “Green Bridge.”

The iconic structure, which was a connection to the southeast part of the city, was removed at the end of last year after much debate about its fate. An inspection found it was no longer suitable for traffic because of advanced corrosion.

And now about five months later, “The Visionary Sightseeing Binoculars” public art installation will be dedicated on Saturday along with two special signs, all located in South Riverside Park off First Street Southwest.

They’ll be found near the playground and bike trail.

“Waverly has a history of putting up art and sculptures in public parks,” said Karen Lehmann, commission chairwoman. “And it’s really heartwarming to hear the many stories about how the bridge has meant so much to so many people.

“It’s always unfortunate to see history disappear, but we can celebrate that it existed and honor it by keeping its memory alive.”

The commission’s goal is not just to memorialize the historic structure, but to provide Waverly with a “unique destination” for community activities and tourism and be a place of pride for the town and Bremer County.

The art display is a “stereoscope” and will allow a viewer to see up to four 3D images of the bridge – two historical, one contemporary and another from an aerial view – through binocular-like lenses aimed in the direction where the “distinctive historic truss bridge” used to span the Cedar River.

One sign shares additional information about the bridge and its history, as well as additional photographs. The other has more details about the art display, the artist and project donors.

The “evolving” program starts at 10 a.m. on a Saturday, part of Preservation Month.

“We’re excited to launch and celebrate historic preservation,” said Lehmann.

Artist Rebecca Hackemann, associate professor of art/photography at Kansas State University and also a former Waverly resident, will give remarks about her creation after the Waverly Historic Preservation Awards are presented and the art display is dedicated.

Mayor Adam Hoffman will cut a ribbon in celebration of the momentous occasion. WHPC Commissioner Don Meyer will be the master of ceremonies.

In addition, each attendee will be given a ticket upon arrival. A drawing will choose the lucky winner who gets to look first through the stereoscope.

In case of inclement weather, the presentation will be held at the Waverly Civic Center following the dedication.

In order to make this possible, the City Council agreed to give $10,000 and that commission will match through fundraising. Already, $8,000 has been raised with the help of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa.

The public art display and signs are just two of three “prongs” commemorate the bridge.

A large bronze plaque is in the works with the help of Waverly-Shell Rock’s Go-Hawk Manufacturing high school team, and will be constructed in Brookwood Park on top of a base of materials salvaged from the bridge.

That’s expected to be finished next year.

