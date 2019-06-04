CEDAR FALLS — Nate Didier, 37, and a U.S Army veteran, is seeking the at-large City Council seat currently held by David Wieland.
“I was raised to believe that service to others is an important part of one’s character. My time in the military built upon that belief, and I continue through my personal and professional career. Cedar Falls is a growing community and we’ve begun to face some challenges,” Didier said in a news release. “Over the last several months I’ve spoken to various Cedar Falls residents who do not believe that their voice is being heard. I would like to see an increased partnership between city government and our residents.”
Didier works as a production supervisor at Omega Cabinets in Waterloo and also has a small woodworking business called Freedom Wood Flags.
He moved to Cedar Falls in the fall of 2000 to attend the University of Northern Iowa. Didier graduated from UNI in 2004 with a degree in history and a certificate in German language studies. In the spring of 2006, Didier enlisted in the Iowa Army National Guard and was assigned to the 1-133rd Infantry, 34th Infantry Division.
You have free articles remaining.
Didier deployed to Kosovo from 2007-2008. He deployed again from August 2010 to August 2011 in Afghanistan. He was honorably discharged in 2014 after completing of his eight year enlistment.
If elected, Didier plans to focus on fiscal responsibility, increasing Main Street parking, government transparency, resident relationship building and rebuilding the Fire Department through hiring of full-time firefighters, according to his news release.
Didier and his wife, April, have two children, ages 5 and 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.