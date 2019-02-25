Try 1 month for 99¢

DES MOINES - Gov. Kim Reynolds announced several appointments to Iowa’s boards and commissions Monday.

Local residents on the list include:

Board of Barbering

Maureen Hardy, Waterloo

Elevator Safety Board

Marvin Schumacher, Denver

Board of Optometry

Tamie Stahl, Cedar Falls

Board of Physical and Occupational Therapy

Holly Little, Waverly

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments