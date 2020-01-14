Area residents named to state boards, commission

DES MOINES – on Monday, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced appointments to Iowa’s boards and commissions.
The following local residents were given appointments, subject to Senate confirmation:
Board of Educational Examiners
Rhonda McRina, Waterloo
The following appointments are not subject to Senate confirmation:
Iowa Council for Early ACCESS
Lee Pool, New Hampton
North Central Regional STEM Advisory Board
Kathy Rogotzke, Charles City
Northeast Regional STEM Advisory Board
Jason Martin-Hiner, Decorah
State Historical Society of Iowa Board of Trustees
Terrence Lindell, Waverly
STEM Advisory Council
Lisa Atchison-Charleston, Cedar Falls
Jane Bradley, Waterloo
Barb Schwamman, Osage
Dave Williams, Cedar Falls
