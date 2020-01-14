Area residents named to state boards, commission
0 comments

Area residents named to state boards, commission

  • 0

DES MOINES – on Monday, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced appointments to Iowa’s boards and commissions.

The following local residents were given appointments, subject to Senate confirmation:

Board of Educational Examiners

Rhonda McRina, Waterloo

The following appointments are not subject to Senate confirmation:

Iowa Council for Early ACCESS

Lee Pool, New Hampton

North Central Regional STEM Advisory Board

Kathy Rogotzke, Charles City

Northeast Regional STEM Advisory Board

Jason Martin-Hiner, Decorah

State Historical Society of Iowa Board of Trustees

Terrence Lindell, Waverly

STEM Advisory Council

Lisa Atchison-Charleston, Cedar Falls

Jane Bradley, Waterloo

Barb Schwamman, Osage

Dave Williams, Cedar Falls

Pat Grassley becomes Speaker of the House

Kim Reynolds portrait

Reynolds
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News