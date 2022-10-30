Area candidates report campaign finance figures

Republicans in contested races for the Legislature led in fundraising among Northeast Iowa candidates, according to the latest campaign finance filings.

However, none were close to the amount raised by Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley, of New Hartford. He’s vying to represent Iowa House District 57, covering all of Butler County and a part of Bremer County, including Waverly, after redistricting pushed him out of the 50th District.

And he, like his opponent, spent very little of the money raised during the past three months.

Reports had to be filed earlier this month with the Iowa Ethics & Campaign Disclosure Board for the July 15 through Oct. 14 period. The election is Nov. 8.

The Republican reported raising $630,285 but only spending $1,804, largely on printing services. He received $598 of in-kind services for fundraiser food and a voter guide.

That left cash on hand of $1,096,800 for the campaign of U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley’s grandson. He ran unopposed in the Republican primary.

“As speaker, my responsibility is to raise that much money. That comes with part of the role of being speaker,” said Grassley. “I always want to remind people that it isn’t a self-serving use. If you look at any speaker from either party going back the last 16 years during my time in the Legislature, that’s one of the key functions of being the leader of a caucus.”

He noted that “what I do with the money is ... I fund the most expensive parts of the House majority campaigns, which would be basically the last two weeks. While the filing did not reflect that, the money’s not going to be there after the campaign cycle is over, that money will be used to help support other candidates,” from Sioux City to Davenport.

Well over 250 people and organizations contributed to “Citizens for Pat Grassley.”

The big donors of $10,000 or more came from Iowa cities like Johnston, Ankeny, Lake Mills, Davenport, Des Moines, LeMars, Muscatine and West Des Moines. Those donations also came from outside the state, including Boca Raton, Florida; Manhattan Beach, California; and Dell Rapids, South Dakota.

That doesn’t include the lengthy list of political action committees including Bankers Unite in Legislative Decisions of Johnston as well as Elite PAC, Iowa BEV PAC #6098, and Master Builders of Iowa P.A.C., all of Des Moines, to name a few. Iowa Health PAC had the largest donation at $45,000.

His Democratic opponent, Carissa Froyum, of Denver, took in $9,103 during that same period from 90 donors.

Froyum, a sociology professor, spent just $141 on fees for online fundraising software. But she said in a text message that’s because she’s a “good steward of money.” Her ending total was $14,779.

“I have campaign materials from last time around” after running for a state House seat in 2020.

“I just sent a mailing and have ads going up this week. They won’t appear until the next report. I have shot and made my own ads, and I have designed my own website, too. I know how to be effective,” she said.

Her largest donors’ contributions range between $300 and $500, and came from cities like Waverly, Cedar Falls, Waterloo, and Iowa City. Another $1,400 came from the Butler County Democratic Central Committee. $250 came from the Plumbers and Pipe Fitters Local 125 Political Education Fund of Center Point, as well.

House District 58

Republican Charley Thomson of Charles City and Democrat Dené Lundberg of Floyd raised $16,325 and $11,266, respectively, while campaigning to represent Chickasaw County and parts of Bremer and Floyd counties.

Thomson’s campaign spent $9,100 primarily on signs, banners, mailers, consultant services and food for a meet-and-greet. But he also listed $24,429 in unpaid debt, the bulk being for advertising and consultant services fees. Another $850 was accrued for travel to an American Legislative event.

In addition, in-kind expenses were listed for hotel and food costs along with several hundred dollars for salary and gratuity for staffers’ time to canvass and put up signs – a total of $4,440.

Contributions came from close to 30 individuals and organizations, the largest being from his father ($7,500) and the Associated General Contractors of Iowa PAC out of Des Moines ($2,100).

Lundberg’s contributions came from about 70 individual donors. Several were more than $100 with the top individual donations being $2,000 and $1,000. There was a $500 from the Chickasaw County Democratic Central Committee, as well.

She spent $6,849 of the money. Of that, $1,200 went to “minivan access” for the Iowa Democratic Party; $3,891 went to postcards, yard signs and barn signs; and $832 went to a radio ad. She also had $2,247 in unpaid debt for advertising and printing.

Senate District 29

Rep. Sandy Salmon of Janesville – the Republican nominee in Iowa Senate District 29 representing Butler, Bremer, Chickasaw and most of Floyd counties – raised $35,704 from about 150 individuals and organizations. She spent $11,531.

The largest donor gave $5,913, with the next highest being $500, to go along with sizable contributions from the various PACs including $10,000 from Justice For All Political Action Committee.

The largest buckets of her $11,531 in spending could be broken down into into $4,907 for newspaper advertising and $5,415 for campaign merchandise. In-kind contributions came to $11.76.

Her Democratic opponent Jennifer Wolff from Waverly raised $10,053 from about 100 donors. A few donations were upwards of $300 and $500. Some contributions came from county central committees and the Iowa Political Action for Candidate Election.

She spent $7,999, all on campaign signs and advertising.

Senate District 27

Annette Sweeney, a Republican from Buckeye, raised $61,404 from 182 separate donations.

Contributions reached as high as $7,500, including out-of-state donations of $1,000 from Archer Daniels Midland Company PAC, located in Decatur, Ill. and $1,000 from Syngenta Corporation Employee PAC based in Wilmington, Del.

She spent $15,260 on printing, postage, campaign signs and advertising. She received a few in-kind contributions from various people, as well as the National Federation of Independent Business Iowa.

Sam Cox, a Grinnell Democrat, raised $9,462 from 102 separate donations.

Contributions went as high as $1,500. Her campaign spent $4,899 on signs, ads, merchandise and postage, to name a few items. She also received an in-kind contribution from the Progressive Turnout Project of Chicago worth an estimated $2,500.

The district covers all of Hardin, Grundy, and Poweshiek counties, as well as a chunk of Tama County and a sliver of Black Hawk County.

House District 61

Democrat Timi Brown-Powers of Waterloo raised $6,207 from 23 separate donations in hopes of representing a district covering a part of Black Hawk County including southern Waterloo.

Contributions ranged as high as $1,000, including out of state contributions of $500 from North Central States Carpenter PAC based in St. Paul, Minn. and $750 from Deere & Company PAC in Moline, Ill.

Her campaign spent $550 on a room rental for a fundraiser and made a donation to Cedar Valley Pridefest.

Libertarian candidate John Bothwell of Waterloo raised $482 from four donations, the highest being $250. He spent a large portion of it on campaign signs.

House District 76

Derek Wulf, a Republican from Hudson, raised $22,680 from 87 separate donations. The range of contributions spanned from $25 to $4,000. His campaign spent $14,469 on fundraiser fees, printing materials and a political contribution to the Republican Party of Iowa.

Kate Wyatt, a Democrat from Hudson, raised $6,830 from 34 separate donations. Contributions came in as high as $2,000. Her campaign spent $4,571 on campaign signs, merchandise, office supplies and postage.

The district covers parts of Black Hawk, Tama, and Benton counties.

Black Hawk County

Tavis Hall, a Democrat, raised $8,645 from 60 separate donations. The range of contributions spanned from $25 to $1,500. His campaign spent $14,848 on website fees, campaign signs, fundraiser fees and postage.

Democrat Glen Keith raised $1,905 from 17 separate donations. The range of contributions spanned from $25 to $500. His campaign spent $1,762 on signs, website fees and advertising.

Republican Dan Trelka raised $700 from two donations, one was for $200 and the other for $500. He did not spend any money.

Dennis Halverson, a Republican, raised no money and reported no spending.

Bremer County

Republican treasurer candidate Adam Hoffman raised $750 from the Bremer County Central Committee and his father-in-law. He spent $802, nearly all on campaign signs and advertising.

His Democratic competitor, Erin Pratt, raised $895 from about 10 donors and spent $399.88 on newspaper advertising. She also accrued $770.34 in unpaid debt for campaign signs.

Democratic attorney candidate Jill Dashner raised $3,000. The only donor was her parents. She spent $1,254 on advertising, pamphlets and notepads.

Republican candidate Darius Robinson did not raise any funds, but accepted in-kind contributions valued at $763.39 for time, campaign merchandise and T-shirts.