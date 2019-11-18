WATERLOO — A local architectural firm has won its claim for damages against a developer that failed to complete a renovation of the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center.
District Court Judge Brad Harris ruled Leslie Hospitality Consulting owes Invision Architecture of Waterloo nearly $86,328 for work the architects performed on the project.
The Omaha, Neb.-based company headed by Edwin Leslie engaged Invision in 2017 to create architectural designs, building evaluations and other plans to repair and upgrade the city-owned convention center.
Leslie was under contract with the city to take over and renovate the convention center and to buy the adjoining Ramada Hotel from Watermark Hotel Equities in 2017. But the deal fell apart a year ago when Leslie failed to get bank financing for the work.
Invision sued when Leslie Hospitality Consulting failed to pay for services it claimed to have provided before the project collapsed.
Leslie, through defense attorney Paula Roby, argued during the Aug. 27 trial that there was no signed contract between Leslie and Invision.
The architectural firm was unable to produce a signed contract during the trial and contended Leslie kept the contract the parties signed together during a meeting in Omaha.
Harris said Invision provided enough evidence to prove the contract existed, including an email where Edwin Leslie “encouraged further work by plaintiff, provided additional information and assured plaintiff that funding would be forthcoming.”
“Although (Invision) was unable to produce a signed copy of the contract, (Invision) did provide an unsigned copy of the contract and uncontested testimony that an identical contract was signed by the parties,” Harris said in his Nov. 14 ruling.
Harris dismissed the complaint against Edwin Leslie as an individual and also against LK Waterloo, a separate corporation set up by Leslie to own the hotel and convention center.
Martin Brothers Distributing also took LK Waterloo/Leslie Hospitality to court in October 2018 over $118,000 in unpaid invoices. The Cedar Falls company won a default judgment after the hotel company failed to respond.
LK Waterloo filed a suit against the city of Waterloo in May alleging the city breached its deal to hand over the convention center. Attorneys for the city denied the allegations, and the matter is still pending in federal court.
Meanwhile, the city is moving forward on plans to upgrade the convention center and to hire a management company to operate it. A new developer has purchased the Ramada, which is closed for a $10 million renovation into a dual Best Western Plus and Executive Residency hotel.
