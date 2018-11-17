WATERLOO -- A local architect has filed a lawsuit claiming it was not paid for work on a failed renovation of the downtown Ramada Hotel and Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center.
Invision Architecture, of Waterloo, filed a petition Wednesday in Black Hawk County District Court against Leslie Hospitality Consulting, LK Waterloo and Edwin Leslie seeking payment for $86,327 in work the firm provided on the project.
Leslie Hospitality Consulting, based on Omaha, Neb., had been managing the downtown hotel and convention center under a purchase agreement with the hotel owner, Watermark Hotel Equities.
The Waterloo City Council had approved development agreements in July and August of 2017 with LK Waterloo, a company managed by Leslie Hospitality, to renovate the hotel and city-owned convention center.
Invision Architecture, in court filings, said it was retained in September 2017 to provide design drawings for the renovation project.
The deal, which would have transferred title to the convention center to LK Waterloo along with grant funds and tax rebates, fell apart this year when company president Edwin Leslie was unable to secure financing for the estimated $20 million deal.
The contract to buy the hotel from Watermark Hotel Equities was terminated. The city's contract with LK Waterloo for the convention center was contingent upon the sale of the hotel.
Invision Architecture is the second local company filing court action over claims it was not paid by Leslie Hospitality.
Martin Brothers Distributing Co. of Cedar Falls has filed a petition Oct. 17 seeking to recover more than $118,000 in unpaid invoices for food services provided to Leslie Hospitality while Leslie was managing the hotel and convention center.
Leslie Hospitality had not filed a response to either lawsuit as of Friday afternoon.
