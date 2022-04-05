April 13 'Coffee with a Cop' event is latest example of Cedar Falls' community policing

CEDAR FALLS – “Coffee with a Cop” has been one example of “community policing,” when the focus is placed by local law enforcement on creating a safer place for people to live and work by building relationships.

Acting Police Chief Mark Howard and Acting Public Safety Director Craig Berte will be stationed not in patrol cars but at McDonald’s on Main Street from 8:15 to 9:15 a.m. April 13 to entertain questions and hear suggestions from anyone and everyone.

“We’ll often be asked a lot about our operation from the elderly, ‘more established’ citizens,” said Howard, who will be participating for the first time. “Very rarely is the politics of the public safety model brought up. We try to stay out of that. People have lots of questions on topics like staffing, shifts and our investigative unit. We get a lot of compliments too.”

“I hope to meet people I haven’t met before and hope to get lots of good questions,” he added.

A free cup of coffee is offered to those who attend.

“It’s a great way to build exposure for our department and answer questions normally received over email,” he said while occasionally sipping some coffee at his desk Monday morning. “But this way, we can have a back and forth dialogue.”

Howard will answer two to three emails per morning from citizens with questions. Some of the questions, like about a high speed pursuit and why it is happening, require a more “dynamic” response than can be relayed in words.

“The more conversations we have, the more partnerships we have,” he said. “In this case, it’s more about exposure than enforcement.”

Sogard to leave helm of College Hill Partnership The nonprofit’s first-ever director will step away April 19 after nearly five years leading the “revitalization and promotion of the urban neighborhood community.”

Later this month, the police department will sit down with owners of bars and other establishments on College Hill to build that connection so as Howard puts it: ‘We’re not just names on a web page.”

One benefit is the owners become comfortable with police and often will text officers directly when recognizing a problem might be on the horizon and requires attention.

The department has “always believed in foot patrol” in regularly traveled areas like downtown to build that presence in the community.

In addition, Howard welcomes people to stop by the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building to take a tour. Either walk inside where a person will be accommodated, or call (319) 273-8612 to set up a time.

