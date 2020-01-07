CEDAR FALLS — The City Council is seeking applicants for appointment to a vacant at-large seat.
The council voted 4-2 Monday to appoint someone rather than set a special election after officially receiving the resignation of Rob Green from the seat. Green, Cedar Falls' new mayor, served two years in the at-large seat. The term ends Dec. 31, 2021.
An appointment will be considered during the Jan. 20 City Council meeting. The person who fills the seat by appointment will serve until the next city election.
Any eligible Cedar Falls residents who wish to be appointed to the position need to contact Jacque Danielsen, Cedar Falls city clerk, at (319) 273-8600 or email Jacque.Danielsen@cedarfalls.com. Nominees must submit their form by 5 p.m. Jan. 15 for consideration. An appointment by a majority vote of the council would likely be made on Jan. 20 with the effective start date as soon as the new member is sworn in.
The city will publish notice of the planned appointment, which must state that Cedar Falls residents have the right to file a petition for a special election within 14 days of the notice or appointment. Assuming the appointment takes place on Jan. 20, the petition will be due at the office of the city clerk no later than Feb. 3 at 5 p.m. Such petitions must include the names, signatures and residing addresses of a minimum of 1,000 eligible residents, and must also include the date of signature for each one.
While city officials said Monday that no one had submitted a formal application to the city clerk, eight people have contacted elected officials and The Courier about their interest in being appointed to the position.
Among those are retired Cedar Falls fire captain Sharon Regenold, current Cedar Falls firefighter Rick Sharp, Waterloo police officer Thomas Frein, and former council members Tom Hagarty and Nick Taiber. Taiber unsuccessfully ran for a different council seat this fall as did two other people who have expressed interest in the position, Nate Dider and Derick Rogers.
Penny Popp, president of the South Main and Greenhill Corridor Neighborhood Association, has also expressed interest in the appointment. The Courier hasn't previously reported on her or Rogers' interest in the position.
