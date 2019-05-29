WATERLOO -- Rodger Day won't be sorry to see demolition contractors take down the "castle" apartments on Commercial Street.
"When we drive by it still kind of brings back memories of the evil that happened there," Day said. "It's one of the only things that still brings back memories because he died last year."
"He" was Russell James Fitz, who strangled Day's 2-year-old sister, Michelle "Shelly" Day, in June 1974 and left her body to be discovered by police in a crawl space over his bathroom in the greystone apartment building at 919-925 Commercial St.
Fitz died in prison in 2017 after serving more than 44 years of a life prison sentence.
Waterloo City Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a $289,600 contract with Zinser Co., of Walford, to demolish the vacant, fire-damaged building and two other dilapidated homes.
The demolition cost is higher than normal because contractors have to use special care not to let cancer-causing asbestos particles blow around during the process. Fires apparently set by squatters caused too much damage to allow the asbestos to be removed before the structure is razed.
Rodger Day now lives in Rockford, Ill., but returns to Waterloo frequently to visit family or participate in the annual "Memorial Ride and Drive for the Girls," seeking justice in the unsolved 2012 murder of Evansdale cousins Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins.
He has been aware of plans to demolish the Commercial Street building, which the city acquired nearly five years ago.
"It started as a joke, that I should get the first swing at it," Day said. "I don't know why, but I do kind of want to take the first swing at it, maybe on the porch where he used to sit."
Day was planning to reach out to the demolition contractor and city planning officials to see if some type of ceremonial demolition event could be arranged.
The other two properties included in the demolition contract included houses the city acquired through court orders. They are located at 1107 Commercial St. and 613 W. Seventh St.
