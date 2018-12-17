MANCHESTER (AP) — Another request to build a Delaware County Jail replacement could go to voters next year.
Delaware County Supervisor Jeff Madlom said the county board likely will schedule a referendum seeking funding for a new jail sometime in 2019.
A $4.9 million bond measure received support from 57 percent of voters in 2014 and another measure in 2015 received 58 percent of the votes. But both vote totals fell short of the 60 percent needed to pass.
Madlom says the current jail was built in 1967 and no longer meets the county's needs. The county often must send prisoners to Buchanan and Clayton counties because the Delaware County Jail has room for just 12 inmates.
Madlom expects the new jail could cost around $5 million.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.