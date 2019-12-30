CEDAR FALLS — A fourth person has expressed interest in being appointed to a pending vacancy on the City Council.
Firefighter Rick Sharp announced his request in a statement emailed to The Courier on Sunday. He said he informed Cedar Falls elected officials of his interest last week. An at-large seat on the council will become vacant Thursday, when Rob Green officially leaves the position to become mayor.
However, like two other people who have expressed interest in the position, Sharp would prefer to see the council set a special election rather than make an appointment. There are two years left on the term.
"I firmly believe that the citizens deserve to have a say in who their next council at-large is," he said in an interview. "I'm hoping that the incumbents, the majority, will allow for the election to happen."
Sharp was prompted to make the request after former council member Tom Hagarty proposed an appointment rather than spending money on a special election. Hagarty requested that he be considered for the appointment. Late last week, other appointment requests came from Sharon Regenold, a retired captain with the Cedar Falls fire division, and Nate Didier, a unsuccessful candidate for another at-large seat on the council in November.
Black Hawk County election officials estimate the cost of a special election at $10,000-$15,000.
"People have a right to decide who represents them in government," Sharp wrote in the statement. "I doesn't matter how much it costs to have an election or special election. With so many people across the country facing more restrictions on exercising their right to vote either by limited voting hours, gerrymandering or other issues, why is Hagarty using the cost of an election as a reason to deny people to choose who they want on the council?"
The City Council is expected to discuss the options of an appointment and a special election during its Monday meeting.
If appointed, Sharp would push for an election, as Regenold and Didier have said they would do. "I'm not trying to be hypocritical by asking to be appointed," he said.
For an election to be held following a council appointment, petitions with the signatures of 1,000 residents would need to be submitted to the city. That would need to happen either within 14 days of a notice of intent to appoint being published or within 14 days of the appointment being made.
"There's already petitions being formed and being filled out," said Sharp. "I'm confident that petitions will be filled out."
The 54-year-old has been a firefighter with the city for 25 years and wrote that he will "listen to all sides" in coming to decisions if appointed. He also noted the importance of planning and being willing to make changes in city policies if necessary.
"I believe in openness; and listening to the citizens, employees and management in forming the best decision for the direction of our city," the statement says. "I believe in transparency to show everyone how and why the city is making the decisions they are making."
Iowa attorney general opinions have indicated a city employee can serve on a city council. However, such a person would need to abstain from voting on matters where a conflict of interest exists.
Bargaining agreements setting firefighter compensation are "the only thing that I'm aware of that I can't vote on," said Sharp. It's likely other potential issues would crop up, as well.
