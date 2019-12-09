WATERLOO -- Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang will be making several campaign stops in eastern Iowa this week, including three in the Cedar Valley.
Yang will bring his "A New Way Forward" bus tour to Waverly, Cedar Falls and Waterloo on Friday, Dec. 13, among other nearby stops, his campaign announced last week.
Yang will host an "interfaith town hall" at 10 a.m. at Wartburg College's McCaskey Lyceum in Waverly, a "Moms for Yang Kickoff" at noon at Cedar Valley Unitarian Universalists in Cedar Falls, and a town hall at 5:30 p.m. at Jubilee United Methodist Church in Waterloo.
Yang will also travel this week to Des Moines, Grinnell, Burlington, Davenport, Cedar Rapids, Ames, Dubuque, and Iowa City, according to his campaign.
The events are free and open to the public.
Those interested in the Waverly event are asked to RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/yang2020/event/167287/
Those interested in the Cedar Falls event are asked to RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/yang2020/event/167294/
Those interested in the Waterloo event are asked to RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/yang2020/event/167298/
Yang is polling at an average of 2.7 among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, according to Real Clear Politics. The last Iowa-specific poll was taken Nov. 19.
