Andrew Yang campaigning in Northeast Iowa next week

WATERLOO -- In addition to stopping in Waterloo on Sunday, Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang will return for several stops in Iowa next week in a bus tour he says will continue for 17 straight days up until the Iowa Caucus Feb. 3.
Yang has several stops in Northeast Iowa in the coming days:
- Waterloo: Town hall, 12:15 p.m. Sunday at Lark Brewing Co., 3295 University Ave. RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/yang2020/event/201275
- Waverly: Town hall, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Waverly City Hall, 200 First St. NE. RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/yang2020/event/202650/
- Charles City: Town hall, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Charles City Public Library, 106 Milwaukee St. RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/yang2020/event/202669/
- Osage: Town hall, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Limestone Brewers, 518 Main St. RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/yang2020/event/198990/
- Cresco: Town hall, 2 p.m. Wednesday at Cresco Theatre and Opera House, 115 Second Ave. W. RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/yang2020/event/202683/
- Decorah: Town hall, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, at Impact Coffee, 101 W. Water St. RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/yang2020/event/202687/
Yang is currently polling at an average of 3.3% among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, according to Real Clear Politics.
