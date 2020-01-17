You are the owner of this article.
Andrew Yang campaigning in Northeast Iowa next week
Andrew Yang campaigning in Northeast Iowa next week

010620ap-andrew-yang

In this Jan. 6 photo, Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang gets ready to bowl following a campaign event in Clinton.

 AP PHOTO

WATERLOO -- In addition to stopping in Waterloo on Sunday, Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang will return for several stops in Iowa next week in a bus tour he says will continue for 17 straight days up until the Iowa Caucus Feb. 3.

Yang has several stops in Northeast Iowa in the coming days:

Yang is currently polling at an average of 3.3% among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, according to Real Clear Politics.

Local America Presidential Forum

