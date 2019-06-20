CEDAR FALLS — By late fall, construction at the intersection of Iowa Highway 58 and Viking Road should be complete, despite an especially wet year.
“It’s been a record wet season over the past 12 or 14 months,” said Pete Hjelmstad, field service coordinator with the Iowa Department of Transportation. “It’s a lot to try to work around, but the goal remains to have it open late this year.”
Construction on the estimated $32 million interchange began in March 2018. It was previously considered the most dangerous intersection in the state, according the Iowa Department of Transportation.
An underpass allowing Highway 58 to travel beneath Viking Road will make the area less hazardous.
Work is underway on what will be the bridge deck that will take Viking Road over Highway 58.
Last week, workers poured concrete over metal rebar to help create part of the overpass that will be Viking Road, Hjelmstad said. They will pour more concrete this week, weather permitting.
Once that concrete has been poured, traffic will be routed to the new lanes and the current bridge will be torn up to make room for the second half of the new bridge.
“It’s a very unique bridge because it’s going to be twice as wide as it is long,” which is 115 feet by 228 feet, Hjelmstad said.
Work also is underway on the southbound ramps connecting Highway 58 to Viking Road. “The majority of work is happening on the north side, but they are working on the south side as well. They’ll continue to push on,” Hjelmstad said.
Traffic currently is flowing from Highway 58 on what will be the northbound ramp for traffic coming from Viking Road.
“If they’re coming from Viking and they want to go north, they’ll turn there,” Hjelmstad said.
The past 12 months were the wettest Iowa has experience since record keeping began in 1895, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
“The last year and a half has been extremely wet,” Hjelmstad said. “That’s been a little bit of a challenge.”
Mud from past rains sticks to workers’ boots, making it difficult to walk, let alone work, in many areas of the construction zone.
Between 25 and more than 100 workers are on site, depending on the daily operations, said Hjelmstad.
“The goal is still to have it open late this fall,” he said. “Like all of our projects we’ll re-evaluate it as we get closer and see where we’re at.”
