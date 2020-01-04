CEDAR FALLS — Rob Green is bringing a number of priorities to his new role as mayor.
But, following the election that swept the first-term City Council member into office, a particular priority looms larger than the others.
"The biggest one will be the public safety – I call it 'predicament' now – dealing with where we go as a community," he said.
Cedar Falls' public safety officer program, approved by the council in 2015, allows for cross-training of police and firefighters to serve in either role. But the program has faced stiff opposition from city firefighters and their union, the International Association of Firefighters Local 1366.
Its implementation became controversial as a number of full-time firefighters who left during recent years were replaced with PSOs, which have mostly been police officers cross-trained to assist with fire emergencies. Firefighters have claimed the shift endangers them while Cedar Falls public safety officials have pointed to the increase in overall staffing available.
Concern over the PSO program helped spur some candidates to run for council seats and the mayor's position in November, leading to two council runoff elections last month. Jim Brown, who just stepped down from the mayor's post after Green defeated him, was closely identified with the program and defended it during the campaign.
Green does not have that sort of connection to the PSOs but hasn't particularly distanced himself from the program, either.
"I think it's really important as elected officials to not wed ourselves to a side, so to speak," he said. Conversations with individual firefighters, the previous fire chief and police officers over the years give credence to at least some worries of PSO opponents, Green added.
"The concerns they have, I believe, are valid. Sometimes those concerns are minimized or squashed just because the proponents will say that it's misinformation," he said. "The first big change would be to not dismiss the valid concerns about the program, but at the same time appreciating the benefits that cross training can provide."
Green wants to work through "the difficult conversations we need to have as a community about our public safety model." That will require Cedar Falls residents "to get past the emotion and vilification in social media" surrounding the issue, he said, "because it's not productive."
Veteran council member Dave Wieland, who recently stepped down after choosing not to run for a fifth term in his at-large seat, applauded Green's willingness to reserve judgment on the PSO program. "That tells me he's open-minded, willing to listen to facts, reason," said Wieland.
He suggested that the facts have been on the side of the PSO program, which "came about as a result of citizens requesting we look into it" eight years ago during a budget shortfall. After the city investigated a number of possibilities "that came out to be the best alternative by far," said Wieland. "It has held up every time it's been challenged."
Public safety plan
During Green's first two years in elected office, he did present some definite ideas about the city's public safety department, including the belief that a five-year strategic plan is necessary. However, a proposal he brought to the council in 2018 to create that plan failed, with no other members voting for it. As mayor, he has a platform to advocate for such a plan but no voice on whether the council approves it.
"I still want a five-year strategic plan," he said. That would outline the city's approach to the PSO program and provide other details about how the public safety department is structured and operated through 2025. However, he expects the idea to get push back from some.
"A number of council members don't believe a strategic plan is needed," said Green. He remains hopeful, though, after a council goal setting session in early December that included its two new members.
"I do feel from our discussion in the work session that all council members want clarity and the facts. So that's a good sign," he noted.
Council members also agreed to hold a work session devoted to public safety that Green will schedule.
"I'll ask the council to bring in an outside consultant to walk us through a strategic planning process," he said, in pursuit of developing a "solid plan" the city could implement. "My goal with council is that they have enough of a document with timelines and specific activities that have been generated by experts within public safety."
Cedar Falls residents Brooke Trent and Penny Popp, who both supported Green in the election, back his approach to the issue.
"If the PSO program needs to be evaluated, I trust the city under Rob's leadership," said Trent, who owns a law practice.
Popp, president of the South Main and Greenhill Corridor Neighborhood Association, noted that the city "can't just fire" its public safety officers, but rather must find a way to move forward. "He's got to be able to get those (opposing) sides together, and I think he can."
She added, "He's walking into some really tough issues coming and it's going to be interesting to see the change."
Other priorities
Among Green's other priorities, he will work to improve the diversity of experiences and background of those appointed to boards and commissions, "especially planning and zoning." He noted, "I believe P&Z is heavily filled with developers and there's a perception of conflict of interest because of that."
It will also "be a priority to explain to residents why we want to go the direction" of planned zoning updates for the downtown and College Hill areas, which are intended to address parking and city growth.
In addition, Green will be "seeking ways to promote regional thinking and collaboration. Cedar Falls should be celebrating Waterloo's successes and vice versa. We need to support each other and think as one Cedar Valley, or other metro areas are going to eat our lunch.
"With those priorities, I hope what residents will see is an improvement in transparency and accountability," he said, outlining a number of specific changes.
Some changes are fairly simple, like publishing all significant city policy directives and manuals online for easy access. His administration will also strive for improved outreach to stakeholders impacted by proposed council actions, giving them adequate response time.
Green noted that as a council member he sometimes voted against a resolution "because of my interpretation of city code." As mayor, he will veto resolutions that don't conform to the code in his understanding. The council, however, may override his veto.
"I certainly will respect council's authority as the city's final decision maker," he said.
Green acknowledged that those council dissents have often put him at odds with staff recommendations and City Administrator Ron Gaines, someone he'll be working with more closely now.
"There have been times as I've disagreed with council decisions (that) Mr. Gaines and I have had great conversations of why I think things should be different," said the new mayor. "And he's given me terrific feedback on that. Even if we don't agree on things from time to time, it'll be a great relationship."
In his new role, Green will strive for good communication with the council.
"I've asked Frank Darrah to be my mayor pro tem. He's agreed and in that role I will be asking him for insight and advice with his extensive experience on council," he said. "It will give me a better understanding of council thinking."
Growth change
Popp believes Green will do a better job of bringing "everybody to the table" and promoting fairness in how the city conducts its business. Trent likewise expects to see a change.
"He wants to provide good service and transparency and explain the process," she said. "And I just find that very admirable."
Wieland has high hopes for Green and the council in the coming years. That includes new members Dave Sires, stepping into Wieland's former at-large position, and Simon Harding succeeding Tom Blanford in the Ward 4 seat.
"I have no reason to suspect that Rob won't be able to do the job as mayor," said Wieland. "I think he'll do a good job."
Green said citizens should expect to see a change in approach to development under his administration.
"As a council member, I got the sense that City Hall views 'growth' as the city's primary goal," he noted. "But I believe the primary goal is 'stability' with growth as a natural byproduct."
He called it "a big difference between Mayor Brown and me. For economic development, he would use the increased valuation numbers as the main indicator of how we are doing."
Stability is measured instead by "how well we're able to fund our infrastructure, what kind of incentives we're giving away" and efforts to redevelop "original neighborhoods," said Green. "A healthy city should be seeing some growth every year. But I also don't think a boom town is what we should be targeting."
Trent endorses his approach of "how to make sure that we're growing well, not just growing." Popp agrees with the focus on slowing development.
"I don't want to see all this growth that we're going to have to support as taxpayers and may not be able to do in the future," she said.
Another change that Green talked about in announcing his candidacy last spring and discussed with people on the campaign trail won't be front and center, at least initially. At the time, he said the mayor's job should become part-time since Cedar Falls has a full-time city administrator.
"I'm interested in exploring it, but it's not a battle I'm going to fight just yet," he noted.
"It's not about me, it's about what's best for the city," said Green. "I'm looking forward to having a year on two as a full-time mayor to see if it does make sense to recommend a switch."
