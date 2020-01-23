You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Amy Klobuchar to hold town hall in Waterloo on Sunday
0 comments
top story

Amy Klobuchar to hold town hall in Waterloo on Sunday

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar will hold a town hall campaign event this weekend, her campaign announced Thursday.

Klobuchar will hold a Waterloo Town Hall at 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, in the Black's Building Skyroom, on the 8th floor of the Black's Building at 501 Sycamore St. in downtown Waterloo.

Klobuchar, a Minnesota senator running for the Democratic nomination for president, has seen her poll numbers rise lately among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, and has touted a Quad-City Times endorsement, among other state legislators.

But at an average of 8.3%, she's still polling in fifth place below the four front-runners in Iowa of former Vice President Joe Biden at 21%, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders at 17.3%, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 16.7% and Pete Buttigieg at 16.3%, according to Real Clear Politics.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Staff Writer

Courier staff writer (currently politics) from 2007-2012 and from 2015-present. Graduate of UNI 2006. Three-time Iowa Associated Press Media Editors award winner (investigative reporting 2008, lifestyle feature 2016, business feature 2018).

Related to this story

+2
Klobuchar makes her case during forum in Waterloo
Local News

Klobuchar makes her case during forum in Waterloo

The forum, of which Klobuchar was one of five Democratic presidential candidates speaking, paired mayors from across the United States with the candidates to ask a series of questions around mainly local issues, such as infrastructure, schools and housing.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News