Amy Klobuchar to hold town hall in Waterloo on Sunday

WATERLOO -- U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar will hold a town hall campaign event this weekend, her campaign announced Thursday.
Klobuchar will hold a Waterloo Town Hall at 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, in the Black's Building Skyroom, on the 8th floor of the Black's Building at 501 Sycamore St. in downtown Waterloo.
Klobuchar, a Minnesota senator running for the Democratic nomination for president, has seen her poll numbers rise lately among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, and has touted a Quad-City Times endorsement, among other state legislators.
But at an average of 8.3%, she's still polling in fifth place below the four front-runners in Iowa of former Vice President Joe Biden at 21%, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders at 17.3%, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 16.7% and Pete Buttigieg at 16.3%, according to Real Clear Politics.