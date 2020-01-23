Amy Klobuchar to hold town hall in Waterloo on Sunday

WATERLOO -- U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar will hold a town hall campaign event this weekend, her campaign announced Thursday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Klobuchar will hold a Waterloo Town Hall at 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, in the Black's Building Skyroom, on the 8th floor of the Black's Building at 501 Sycamore St. in downtown Waterloo.

Klobuchar, a Minnesota senator running for the Democratic nomination for president, has seen her poll numbers rise lately among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, and has touted a Quad-City Times endorsement, among other state legislators.

But at an average of 8.3%, she's still polling in fifth place below the four front-runners in Iowa of former Vice President Joe Biden at 21%, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders at 17.3%, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 16.7% and Pete Buttigieg at 16.3%, according to Real Clear Politics.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0