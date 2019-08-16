CHARLES CITY--- If corn is king in Iowa, Sen. Amy Klobuchar's presidential campaign might've just gotten a royally important endorsement.
A week out from the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding in Clear Lake, the senior Democratic senator from Minnesota has added Floyd County farmer and former National Corn Growers Association President Pam Johnson to her roster of supporters.
Johnson, who has farmed in Floyd and Mitchell counties with her husband Maurice for the past 44 years, said that Klobuchar's just-announced plan for rural America resonates with her.
You have free articles remaining.
"She called out Trump’s tariffs and his small refinery exemptions that are destroying demand for the crops and the products we farmers grow. Amy has a proven track record, she understands agriculture policy, and she’ll stand up for rural America."
The sixth generation farmer added, "I know that Amy not only understands rural America, but she cares about rural America."
In 2018, Pam and Maurice Johnson were awarded at the Iowa State Fair with an Iowa Farm Environmental Leaders Award which recognized their contribution to healthy soil and water quality.
The plan, which is called "Plan for the Heartland," would, among other things, expand commodity support, disaster programs, and federal crop insurance for small and family-owned farms, ensure safety net programs for such farmers, invest in rural infrastructure as part of a broader $1 trillion investment, work to bring high-speed broadband to as many American households as possible, tackle agricultural consolidation and expand rural healthcare.
As part of commodity support and federal crop insurance expansion, the average premium subsidy for crop insurance would increase.
The so-called safety net for farmers would be strengthened by the creation and expansion of programs that educate farmers on available programs and opportunities such as extension programs through land grant universities.
That rural infrastructure investment would revolve around repairing rural bridges as well as sending additional resources to the USDA’s Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program.
If implemented, Klobuchar's health care policies would establish a Rural Emergency Hospital classification under Medicare. That would provide hospitals more support if they maintained an emergency room and provide outpatient services.
While Klobuchar hasn't come out in favor of "Medicare-for-all," as some of her more progressive challengers have, she does support adding a public option that would allow states to create public health insurance plans through Medicaid. Family premiums would level off at about 9.5%.
Additional support
Another cosigner of Klobuchar's campaign and its plan is the Jensen family from Iowa Falls.
The retired commodity crop farming family said they're going to caucus for Klobuchar on Feb. 3, 2020, because the former Hennepin County attorney knows how to get things done.
"She has experience with the issues farmers face every day and, with her position on the Senate Agriculture Committee, she has solutions to those problems."
Along with the Wing Ding stop, Klobuchar stopped in 20 Iowa counties in three days, 17 of which were counties that Trump won in 2016.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.