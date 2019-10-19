WATERLOO -- Democratic presidential candidate and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar talked about ethanol and election security during a stop in Waterloo Saturday.
Klobuchar appeared before a packed room of about 100 people at SingleSpeed Brewing Co. in Waterloo. She talked with reporters about how the Environmental Protection Agency said earlier this month that it would allow exemptions from a federal mandate called the Renewable Fuel Standard for more waivers to the oil industry because of the reduced demand for corn-based ethanol and soybean-based bio-diesel.
"This is a self-inflicted wound, this doesn't need to happen," Klobuchar said. "What the president has done is grant secret waivers to over 80 oil companies."
The waivers were supposed to be for hardship for small oil refineries, she said.
"(President Donald Trump's) used it now over 80 times, actually over 30 since he visited the ethanol plant over in Council Bluffs," Klobuchar said. "It's an unbelievable thing to me. He pledged that he was going to do something, and then he granted 30 more waivers."
The ethanol waivers along with the trade war the United States is engaged in with China has been rough on the agricultural economy, she said.
"Hopefully our Midwest can come back and push and try to get something better, but a lot of the damage has been done," Klobuchar said. "I believe bio fuels are a major part of our fuel supply."
Klobuchar addressed political advertisements and Russian interference in the 2020 election during a question and answer portion of her event.
There are two bills in the U.S. Senate that Klobuchar has lead to address outside interference during election, she said. One would require paper ballots and the other is called the Honest Ads Act which would treat political advertisements on the internet like political advertisements on the radio, TV and newspapers and display who paid for them.
"We really shouldn't wait until I'm president to get them done," Klobuchar said. "There are no rules at all, there is nothing. ...You need to ask your two Republican senators about where there are on the Honest Ads Act."
Her message has resonated with some Black Hawk County residents.
Ruth Beiner, of Dike, planned to caucus for Klobuchar prior to coming to SingleSpeed, but now she is certain she'll caucus for her, she said.
"I think we need somebody in the middle to bring us back together again," Beiner said.
