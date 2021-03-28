American Rescue Plan a welcome jolt to city, county budgets in Cedar Valley

The $1.9 trillion stimulus package that was signed into law did more than send you a $1,400 check.
The American Rescue Plan, signed by President Joe Biden earlier this month, also is pumping $360 billion into state and local governments to lessen the impact from the yearlong coronavirus pandemic.
State, county and municipal governments can generally use the money to increase pay for essential workers or provide grants to their employers, resume government services cut during the pandemic or “make necessary investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.”
The money is proportioned out per capita across the U.S., according to the U.S. House Appropriations Committee. Iowa’s state government is getting nearly $1.4 billion dollars.
Because they’re waiting on advice from outside organizations and don’t have the money in hand just yet, city and county leaders are holding their cards close to their chest on what they’ll do with it.
“We are patiently waiting like everyone else to find out what we can do and not do with the funding,” Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart said, noting he’s heard that the first half of the money will be allocated within two months and the rest at the end of 2021.
Hart later noted in a budget work session that the city’s $31.24 million might be at least partially used to offset potential unpaid furloughs of city employees in the coming fiscal year.
“Generally speaking, we’ll target areas where revenues have suffered due to COVID,” said Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green, noting the city’s $6.81 million will include “essential services.” He added the funding decisions will be ultimately approved by the City Council.
Waverly council member Heather Beaufore asked City Administrator James Bronner earlier this month if he would “put together where those funds are going to go” for a future council meeting to consider. The city will get $1.41 million.
Northeast Iowa counties are also getting millions.
“As of this date, it is far too early for me to conclude on what these dollars will be spent on,” said Bremer County supervisor Dewey Hildebrandt, noting he was “waiting on guidance” from governmental associations on how they could spend the county’s $4.86 million.
Black Hawk County Supervisor Chris Schwartz said he believes the restrictions on the county’s $25.45 million will “give broad room for local government to take action.” He added he hopes to make up lost revenue from low interest rates lessening the county’s return on investments, as well as adding safety mitigation efforts at county buildings.
Other cities in Black Hawk, Bremer and Buchanan counties will also see tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars in new funding from the relief bill.
“Thanks for the great news,” replied a surprised La Porte City Mayor David Neil, when asked about his city’s allocation of $310,000. He noted the city has “several needs,” but ultimately how it is spent will be up to council.
The city of Independence is slated to receive $850,000, though Mayor Bonita Davis said she still wasn’t sure how and when the funds will be distributed.
“I’m sure we’ll not have any problems deciding how to spend it once we have the cash in hand,” Davis said. “There’s always needs for citizens.”
Evansdale Mayor Dick Dewater was thrilled to discover his city will receive $660,000 of relief funding.
“It’s pretty incredible,” Dewater said at a March 16 City Council meeting. “We’ll have more details as we find out what we can do.”
Dewater said the city has not heard official word on the amount of funding to be granted yet, but mentioned possibly using some of the money on infrastructure, including a sump pump project at the Community Response Center.
Evansdale City Clerk DeAnne Kobliska said she is “somewhat certain” the city will use some money for its sewer line project. Crews are in the process of video inspecting sanitary sewer lines and making subsidiary line repairs.
Jesup is set to receive $370,000, which Mayor Chris Even said was more than the city needs to offset the pandemic.
Even also said some funding would likely be used on a capital project the city didn’t have funds for when council set the budget.