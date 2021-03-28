American Rescue Plan a welcome jolt to city, county budgets in Cedar Valley

Other cities in Black Hawk, Bremer and Buchanan counties will also see tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars in new funding from the relief bill.

“Thanks for the great news,” replied a surprised La Porte City Mayor David Neil, when asked about his city’s allocation of $310,000. He noted the city has “several needs,” but ultimately how it is spent will be up to council.

The city of Independence is slated to receive $850,000, though Mayor Bonita Davis said she still wasn’t sure how and when the funds will be distributed.

“I’m sure we’ll not have any problems deciding how to spend it once we have the cash in hand,” Davis said. “There’s always needs for citizens.”

Evansdale Mayor Dick Dewater was thrilled to discover his city will receive $660,000 of relief funding.

“It’s pretty incredible,” Dewater said at a March 16 City Council meeting. “We’ll have more details as we find out what we can do.”

Dewater said the city has not heard official word on the amount of funding to be granted yet, but mentioned possibly using some of the money on infrastructure, including a sump pump project at the Community Response Center.