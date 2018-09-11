DES MOINES -- Complaints from hundreds of Alliant Energy customers that bills have been higher this summer have to do with the hot weather and not with the utility’s conversion to “smart” meters that aren’t read manually, regulators appeared to agree Tuesday.
Members of the Iowa Utilities Board were skeptical of the technology theory, and seemed to accept Alliant’s explanation that it has been a hot summer.
Customer concerns about high summer cooling bills is common, Wendi Cigrand, Alliant’s manager for customer support, told the board.
But the complaints this year seem exacerbated by social media comments and news coverage that “drove an increased awareness and created the perception of high bills,” she said.
Rep. Mary Wolfe, D-Clinton, where many of the objections originated, made a list of 550 complaints and posted it to Facebook. Alliant has about 750,000 customers across the state.
The other factor has been the weather. Cigrand said that when measured in cooling degree days, May was three times hotter than normal for the past 20 years and June was 53 percent hotter than normal.
Alliant has contacted many of the customers who had complained either to the utility or its regulators, Cigrand said. The vast majority were able to understand the factors that influenced their bills, she said.
“Over 70 percent did not have unusually high bills based on a review of their usage the past two years,” Cigrand told commissioners.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.