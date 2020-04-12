Allamakee County among the highest rates of coronavirus infection in Iowa, but few details why

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WAUKON — It’s not apparent why the farthest northeastern corner of Iowa has such a comparatively high rate of coronavirus.

With 20 confirmed coronavirus cases among a population of around 13,884, Allamakee County has a 0.14% rate of infection, one of the highest in Northeast Iowa. It’s also recorded one death.

Only Tama County — with 77 positive cases and two deaths — has a higher rate of infection, at 0.41% of its population.

The Iowa Department of Public Health says there isn’t an outbreak in any care facility in Allamakee County, nor has there been any publicly identified coronavirus spread at larger workplaces.

“I don’t really have the answer for that,” said Corey Snitker, coordinator for the county’s emergency management.

Snitker referred questions to the public health department. Multiple messages seeking comment were not returned.

County health officials have been updating the public with regular press releases noting the number of new cases, but without many details.