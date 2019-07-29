CEDAR FALLS — An event scheduled next month aims to remove the scuttlebutt around the Mission Act.
A representative from the Veterans Affairs Midwest Health Care Network will be at the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building Aug. 6 to talk about health care changes from the Mission Act at 6 p.m.
Kevin Dill, the former Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs executive director, worked to put on the event.
“About a month ago the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 approached me about speaking at one of their meetings about the Mission Act,” Dill said. “I thought why don’t we do one thing better and just invite the VA to the Cedar Valley.”
The meeting isn’t just for veterans of Cedar Falls, it’s for all of the veterans of the Cedar Valley and Northeast Iowa. Dill couldn’t emphasize enough the event is for all veterans, no matter where they were from.
Dill contact the VA Medical Center in Iowa City for a representative to attend.
“They know much more than I do,” Dill said. “The Mission Act is really just the same thing we’ve always had, they’ve just now increased the funding.”
The Mission Act went into effect in June and allows veterans to work with the VA provider to get care outside VA medical facilities.
“The bottom line is that you still need pre-approval from the VA to go to your own doctor,” Dill said.
The city of Cedar Falls offered to have the event at the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building because it’s large enough to accommodate a big crowd.
Dill is hoping this event will decrease the veteran rumor mill and “cut the scuttlebutt,” he said.
The event is being put on by Dill with assistance of Cedar Falls Am Vets Post 49, Americans for Independent Living, the Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs office and the city of Cedar Falls.
“All of those places will be out there if you questions for them as well,” Dill said.
The event is located at 4600 S. Main St. in Cedar Falls.
“Just come out and listen to the VA and have them explain to you what this means,” Dill said.
