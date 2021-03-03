All-inclusive $1M park could come to Waterloo at former Edison School site

WATERLOO — A $1 million all-inclusive park could be coming to the former Edison Elementary School site in Waterloo.
The potential project was praised at a Monday work session by Waterloo City Council members, leisure services staff and the local neighborhood association. The park would be built alongside new housing or commercial buildings on the property, depending on developer plans. The site would become the city's first fully accessible park.
"We have equipment that is accessible, but we don’t have a park that is specially designed to include all," said Paul Huting, leisure services director. "So this would be new ground for us."
Area residents said they want the park to be visible and available in the community, which would include street parking access.
The Edison site was rezoned for possible residential and commercial uses in 2019. The city acquired the land from the school district in exchange for 10 acres of Miriam’s Park land. Waterloo Community Schools demolished Edison in 2016 and removed the former Eagle Island wooden playground.
Developer Jon Brundrett proposed Monday building a 2.5-acre inclusive park alongside 10 residential buildings. Each of the buildings would contain four single-family townhomes. A homeowners association would maintain the residential buildings — called "Magnolia Place" — and would cover park maintenance for the first 10 years.
The park would be completely privately funded under his plan, he said. Brundrett said he secured about $700,000 in verbal commitments from private sources over a couple of days.
Brundrett projected the homes would generate more than $125,000 annually in new tax dollars for Waterloo. He said the project would get funding assistance from the Waterloo Community Development Board, including $40,000 each of down payment assistance to six townhome units. The money needs to be given within a two-year time frame, according to board requirements.
Another $5,000 in city incentive money for infill properties would be given to people who purchase the properties, Brundrett said.
Edison Neighborhood Association President Rachel Neil said area residents preferred single-family homes to townhomes. She said neighbors wanted housing that would blend into the primarily ranch-style homes that already exist in the area.
City Council member Dave Boesen said he favored townhomes throughout the property rather than some commercial development. He said the townhomes could generate at least $6.2 million in residential assessed value. Single-family houses or duplexes would slash that in half, he said. He said commercial properties would not produce the same increase in taxable value as residential townhomes.
Council member Margaret Klein, who lives in a townhome herself, agreed with Boesen about expanding the units throughout the property.
Jonathan Grieder, another council member, said he supports the inclusive park, and thought townhomes prove a better city investment. Council member Sharon Juon similarly supported the townhomes and inclusive park.
"I would prefer a plan that does give us the most flexibility and the biggest bang for our buck for this investment in this particular area," Grieder said.
Pat Morrissey, another City Council member, said he supports the neighborhood's preference of single-family homes with some commercial development along Falls Avenue. He said he wants developers to meet with the neighborhood association to explain their plans.
He said the city should "look at (residents) as the first voice that we should consider in any kind of planning there."
Council member Ray Feuss said development in the area would coincide with finishing road work on University Avenue. He said the new housing will attract new people, and in turn, bolster local businesses.
Another developer, Chris Fischels, said he would be interested in building three commercial facilities on Falls Avenue for small businesses. The buildings, which would be valued at about $200,000 each, would be about 3,600 square feet each. He said the buildings would generate $22,000 per year in city revenue.
Tim Combs, another developer, said he would be interested in starting a capital campaign to generate funds for veteran housing, a resource center and Americans for Independent Living office storage space. He said the inclusive park could be built between some housing duplexes and commercial facilities.
The housing would help veterans and their families have temporary housing while they search for permanent options, Combs said. He said the development could be a "great asset" for Black Hawk County to attract young veterans who are transitioning back into civilian life.
Any final development agreements would need formal approval from Waterloo City Council at a future meeting.