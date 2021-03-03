All-inclusive $1M park could come to Waterloo at former Edison School site

The park would be completely privately funded under his plan, he said. Brundrett said he secured about $700,000 in verbal commitments from private sources over a couple of days.

Brundrett projected the homes would generate more than $125,000 annually in new tax dollars for Waterloo. He said the project would get funding assistance from the Waterloo Community Development Board, including $40,000 each of down payment assistance to six townhome units. The money needs to be given within a two-year time frame, according to board requirements.

Another $5,000 in city incentive money for infill properties would be given to people who purchase the properties, Brundrett said.

Edison Neighborhood Association President Rachel Neil said area residents preferred single-family homes to townhomes. She said neighbors wanted housing that would blend into the primarily ranch-style homes that already exist in the area.

City Council member Dave Boesen said he favored townhomes throughout the property rather than some commercial development. He said the townhomes could generate at least $6.2 million in residential assessed value. Single-family houses or duplexes would slash that in half, he said. He said commercial properties would not produce the same increase in taxable value as residential townhomes.

