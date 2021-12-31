All-In Grocers won't pay a mortgage, but minimum value raised to $4M if agreement passes

WATERLOO -- Another change to the development agreement with a downtown grocery store project will be up for approval on Monday.

The City Council on Monday will consider whether to "release the mortgage" for All-In Grocers, which has faced numerous obstacles and much controversy in getting a grocery store constructed along Franklin Avenue.

All-In Grocers, which first entered into a development agreement with the city in August 2017, has been the subject of fierce debate on the council for the last five years for its seeming lack of progress. Developer Rodney Anderson says problems have compounded in recent years, including a lack of local interest in financing the project, finding a hidden foundation that had to be removed, inflation and supply chain issues.

Originally scheduled to be completed in 2018, construction has been pushed back several times. In October, the council again agreed to push back the final date of construction to Dec. 31, 2022.

The latest amendment to the development agreement -- the sixth -- would eliminate the mortgage on the property. In exchange, Anderson and his partners would have to raise the building's minimum assessed value from $2.5 million to $4 million.

"The change in (minimum assessed value) reflects the additional cost of materials, added size and scope of project," including additional business space, said Noel Anderson, city planning and development director.

The planned 30,000-square-foot building, slated at U.S. Highway 63 and Franklin Street in the Walnut Neighborhood, is expected to include a grocery store, restaurant, laundromat and community center. Anderson has received nearly $2 million in city incentives over the years.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.