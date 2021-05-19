All-In Grocers store construction, opening date in Waterloo gets pushed back again

Now Anderson says he can’t give a firm opening date because “we’re not in a regular time in our history of America” with COVID-19.

“I think people will be understanding about it,” Anderson said. “I think people understand about the virus, but more so, they understand about the hurdles of getting something like this to the community.”

Anderson said six people he knew died during the pandemic.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“To tell you the truth about it, I told someone the other day, business was not on my mind for a whole year because I was losing so many people with death,” Anderson said.

The developer said he still plans to eventually hire 60-70 people to work at All-In Grocers, including some people with prior felony convictions who will be offered a six-week training program.

Huff Contracting Inc. of Waterloo is working on the project, Anderson said, and he applauded the company for its efforts.

Anderson said the project remains “a courageous joy” for him, and he hopes people “enjoy and support” the store. The store is expected to be an accessible grocery outlet for people in the area who don’t have many nearby options for fresh produce.