All-In Grocers store construction, opening date in Waterloo gets pushed back again

WATERLOO — Construction on the planned All-In Grocers store, last expected to be completed this summer, will now extend into next year.
Developer Rodney Anderson said increased steel prices pushed back his timeline. He said contractors finished installing the building’s foundation over the winter months, but construction won’t start again until late July or early August when he expects materials to arrive. After that, he projects the rest of the work to take about seven months.
The planned 30,000-square-foot building, slated at U.S. Highway 63 and Franklin Street in the Walnut Neighborhood, is expected to include a grocery store, restaurant, laundromat and community center. The project got approval in August 2017 from the Waterloo City Council. Anderson has received nearly $2 million in city incentives over the years.
Anderson said he recently invested another $450,000 of his own funds into the project. He had already invested $1 million in personal money and $7 million in loans for the project, he said. He said the loans include contingency funds available to cover unexpected costs.
At a groundbreaking event in April 2018, Anderson said he expected the store to be open by the end of 2018. He told The Courier in October that the store would open in June or July. He got the official start date for construction formally moved back by the City Council from Aug. 27, 2020, to Nov. 30, 2020, after he didn’t meet an initial deadline.
Now Anderson says he can’t give a firm opening date because “we’re not in a regular time in our history of America” with COVID-19.
“I think people will be understanding about it,” Anderson said. “I think people understand about the virus, but more so, they understand about the hurdles of getting something like this to the community.”
Anderson said six people he knew died during the pandemic.
“To tell you the truth about it, I told someone the other day, business was not on my mind for a whole year because I was losing so many people with death,” Anderson said.
The developer said he still plans to eventually hire 60-70 people to work at All-In Grocers, including some people with prior felony convictions who will be offered a six-week training program.
Huff Contracting Inc. of Waterloo is working on the project, Anderson said, and he applauded the company for its efforts.
Anderson said the project remains “a courageous joy” for him, and he hopes people “enjoy and support” the store. The store is expected to be an accessible grocery outlet for people in the area who don’t have many nearby options for fresh produce.
“All-In Grocers is something that we’ve been waiting on a long time, not just on the construction of this store,” Anderson said.
He stays in contact with local residents at meetings, he said, including one last month. He said he looks forward to the day his store can help local families.
“Basically, there were a few hurdles in front of us, hurdles have been jumped, being jumped and now the finish line is in sight,” Anderson said.