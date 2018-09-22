WATERLOO — Developers are asking the city for another $500,000 to help build the new All-In Grocers project in the edge of downtown.
Central Property Holdings is seeking the grant on top of other incentives awarded last year to leverage construction of the new $8.9 million store, restaurant and community room near the CVS Pharmacy at U.S. Highway 63 and Franklin Street.
Waterloo City Council members are scheduled to vote on the request during their meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday in City Hall.
“The city has invested a lot of funds and future rebates for this project to move ahead to the stage it is at today,” said Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson.
Council members voted unanimously Aug. 7, 2017, to approve a development agreement with Central Property Holdings, spearheaded by entrepreneur Rodney Anderson and architect Dan Levi.
The original agreement called for the city to provide a $400,000 economic development grant; 10 years of 80 percent property tax rebates; and to acquire two properties for the project.
The city spent nearly $400,000 buying and demolishing the former House of Hope building at 222 Walnut St. Another $150,000 was spent building a new parking lot for Walnut Court Apartments so the previous lot could be incorporated into the store property.
While the developers broke ground on the store last April, work has stalled and the lot became overgrown with weeds.
The project is located in a tax-increment financing district, so the development incentives are coming out of taxes paid by properties in the district. The tax rebates would not be awarded until the store is constructed and begins paying property taxes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
When is the City of Waterloo going to wake up and see some of these development agreements for what they are. When the city enters into an agreement there needs to be construction deadlines and performance goals or the agreement defaults. We are being asked to fund an additional $500k when we have already invested $550K with nothing to show for it after 13 months but an empty overgrown lot that I’m sure we haven’t sited them for. So far, the only positive thing to gain from this underperforming agreement is that House of Hope has a new facility that was much needed. The time frame is similar to what we’re putting up with at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center where after 13 months we have nothing to show either except the city is still on the hook performing maintenance and paying their bills. Another agreement we appear to be still on the hook for is the Public Market as I see in the bill’s payment for this week the city is still paying for utilities on a building we gave away. Had we chosen Mr. Beck’s proposal he would have been up and running by now and the city would be receiving a large amount of rent. Ideas that sound too good to be true sometimes are.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.