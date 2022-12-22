All-in Grocers opening delayed to next October, city helping with old foundation removal

WATERLOO — A long-awaited grocery store’s opening has been delayed again due to problems under the site’s surface.

The City Council voted 5-1 with one abstention earlier this week to approve an extension of the timeline for the downtown All-In Grocers project to be finished by Oct. 31. The resolution also included a grant for “extra fill activities” in the amount of almost $137,000.

Councilor Dave Boesen dissented and councilor Nia Wilder abstained.

The project at U.S. Highway 63 and Franklin Street was slated to be completed Dec. 31 of this year after a contract extension last year. Before that, it was expected to be done in November 2021.

“I was a no vote to extend the development agreement last November, and I was pretty adamant it wasn’t going to be done this December, and now we’re extending it to October 31st, another 10 months,” Boesen said. “We’re gonna be six years out into this project.”

Noel Anderson, community planning and development director, said the reason for the delay is the developer, Central Property Holdings, found “subsurface materials that people were not aware were there.”

He noted older foundations, potentially from a former church, school and houses that were on the Franklin Street land, are underneath the parking lot.

“The city in the past has helped with projects that found subsurface unknowns,” Anderson said. “This is pretty standard for what we’ve done for other projects.”

The money would come out of the Logan TIF district. Anderson said the $137,000 is based on receipts received from the developer for the additional cost of foundation removal.

Councilor Jerome Amos said the developer, Rodney Anderson, came to him with the problem of additional costs.

“I told him to get ahold of Noel Anderson,” Amos said. “For me, it didn’t seem right that he would have to bear that entire cost from a standpoint of all these things that had been buried in the land.”

Boesen said he found it “odd” the foundation went in two years ago and the city is paying for it now. He also said the land wasn’t Waterloo’s.

“That land belonged to CVS Pharmacy,” Boesen said. “It wasn’t like it was land that we acquired and then sold. We gave Mr. (Rodney) Anderson a $400,000 grant to help purchase the $700-and-some odd thousand dollar lot next to CVS Pharmacy from CVS.”

Sherman Wise, with the development group, said although the foundation was laid a while ago, the issues they are seeing regard the recess pond area. He said taking out dirt and then taking it to the dump – that’s where the cost accrues.

Rodney Anderson said he agrees with Boesen’s point about the delays, noting the longer the project takes the more money will be spent. The developer explained he is spending money that he is not asking the city to cover.

“We’re not asking the city (for) the other $75,000 or $65,000 that we put in,” Rodney Anderson said. “We’re being a fair player in the game with everyone else.”

Even with the added issues, he vowed the doors will be open Oct. 31. He said the building will be finished sometime in August, but getting the store stocked, employees trained and a point-of-sale system up and running will take extra time.

“We’re building for the future – this store is something that has never been done,” Rodney Anderson said. “Making history is not easy.”

In other council business, City Clerk Kelly Felchle read bids for three projects.

Four bids ranging from $523,000 to $635,000 were received for a mini-roundabout project at South and West Ninth streets. The engineer’s estimate is $495,000. Funding would come from a $377,000 Iowa Department of Transportation grant. Remaining costs would be coverd by general obligation bond proceeds. The bids were referred to the Public Works Division manager.

Four bids ranging from $166,000 to $186,000 were received for paving the Waterloo Regional Airport’s fire station parking lot. The engineer’s estimate was $161,425. It will be funded with federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act dollars, also known as the CARES Act.

A $759,750 bid was received to upgrade the airport terminal building’s heating, ventilating and air conditioning and closed captioned TV systems. The engineer’s base bid estimate was $451,325. Bids for both airport projects were referred to the airport director.

All three projects will return to the council with recommendations on the bids.

In addtion, a $580,380 professional services agreement was approved with Riverwise Engineering, LLC of Durango, Colo. for the final design of a whitewater course that will be constructed on the Cedar River in downtown Waterloo.

Photos: Waterloo East girls and boys basketball vs. Ames, Dec. 20 BGBBall East vs. Ames 1 BGBBall East vs. Ames 2 BGBBall East vs. Ames 3 BGBBall East vs. Ames 4 BGBBall East vs. Ames 5 BGBBall East vs. Ames 6 BGBBall East vs. Ames 7 BGBBall East vs. Ames 8 BGBBall East vs. Ames 9 BGBBall East vs. Ames 10