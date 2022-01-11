All-In Grocers OK'd for increased value; city now subordinate mortgage holder

WATERLOO -- A downtown grocery store complex will pay around $144,000 annually in taxes after a development agreement was amended, and the city will retain its lien on the property as a subordinate mortgage holder.

Instead of releasing the mortgage on the land, as was discussed and postponed at last week's council meeting, the City Council unanimously approved only raising the assessed value for All-In Grocers from $2.5 million to $4 million.

The vote amends the city's development agreement with Central Property Holdings, which is developing the All-In Grocers complex. Developer Rodney Anderson will now pay taxes on that $4 million or more, which works out to around $144,000 before tax rebates.

"The developer has come to us and has asked to pay more taxes, which I will note, many citizens have asked us to work on the tax burden," said Councilor Jonathan Grieder.

Councilor Dave Boesen noted tax rebates mean All-In won't pay the full amount in taxes for 10 years, and along with three residents bemoaned the city calling a special session just for the assessed value to be raised.

"Can someone explain to me on the urgency? Because the store's not going to be built a week sooner," Boesen said.

"A week on building the building, it would not make a difference, but a week on financing the building, it would," Anderson said, noting steel and other supplies have gone up in cost dramatically.

Ward 4 Councilor Jerome Amos, who called the special session after last week's vote was postponed, said even minor delays have previously doomed projects in the city's North End.

"Knowing the needs of Ward 4, this grocery store is something that is truly needed, and the sooner we can get it started, the better," Amos said. "I have a real concern as far as us continuing to push it back."

The council voted 5-2 last week to postpone an earlier amendment that would have also “removed the obligation of (Central Property Holdings) to provide a mortgage as security.”

That language was gone from Monday's amendment. Instead, the city will be the subordinate mortgage holder for All-In, "which is very normal for the city to do," said Michelle Weidner, the city's chief financial officer. That was already included in an earlier copy of the development agreement, meaning council action is not required.

Subordination defines which lender is repaid first in the event of default; a subordinate mortgage holder will be paid back after the primary lender's debt is satisfied. It's common in the case of multiple mortgage holders for a lender to require other lien holders to agree to subordination, which is why Anderson asked the city to do so in order for his financing to go through, he said last week.

"We still have the lien on the property -- I just wanted to make that clear," Weidner said.

The city also has clauses in the development agreement to take back the land, go after past grants and not give promised rebates if the project isn't completed, Planning Director Noel Anderson said.

"This is not any money changing hands; this is simply accelerating the process so it's off our backs and we can make sure this gets done," said Councilor John Chiles. "All the citizens are happy with that answer because they want to see this building built."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.