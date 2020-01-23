Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Michael Moore to stump for Bernie Sanders in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS -- A nationally-known congresswoman and a longtime activist will be among the surrogates campaigning for U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders on Saturday.

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, known as AOC; U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin and activist filmmaker and author Michael Moore will appear at a town hall on behalf of Sanders at noon Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Maucker Union ballroom on the University of Northern Iowa campus in Cedar Falls.

The event is open to the public, and doors open at 11 a.m. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP here: https://events.berniesanders.com/event/209535/

Sanders is polling at an average of 17.3% among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, good enough for second place behind former Vice President Joe Biden at an average of 21%, according to RealClearPolitics.

