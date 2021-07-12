Aldrich Elementary traffic issue highlights Cedar Falls' growing pains

To that end, in August 2020 city Planning and Community Services Manager Karen Howard went before the Planning and Zoning Commission to ask for an amendment to city code that would prioritize connections to essential infrastructure in future development plans.

Commission members were shown how Erik Road carries much of the traffic to Aldrich Elementary School as a result of other streets not being connected yet.

“A lot of the complaints the city has been receiving are from all these folks that have purchased homes in these subdivisions getting to and from work, and also getting to Aldrich Elementary School,” Howard said in August.

The amendment, which recently went into effect, now requires developers to submit a phasing plan that will allow the council to consider which street connections are most critical and make sure those are completed, Howard said last week in a phone interview with The Courier.

Had such an amendment been in place, the city could’ve then compelled Dahlstrom to complete development on at least one of his two vacant land plots and build the connecting road.

Why no road yet?