Aldrich Elementary traffic issue highlights Cedar Falls' growing pains

CEDAR FALLS – Erik Fuessel lives at 2425 Erik Road, the last house on the north side of the street before it curves south and west and intersects with Arbors Road.
He and others in the neighborhood have taken to mowing a path from the west side of his property north and west through brush and field to provide kids a safer – and more direct – path to Aldrich Elementary School.
Otherwise, kids heading to school would have to walk down Erik and then back north on Arbors to get to Aldrich, all the while keeping an eye on the backed up traffic on Erik Road.
“I work in safety, and my daughter just finished sixth grade there,” Fuessel said. “They’re gonna walk that path anyway – it’s the path of least resistance to the school, you know – and I just want them to have a safe way.”
The fact that there is no direct route to the school has been a problem for the city ever since Aldrich opened in the fall of 2018.
How we got here
Cedar Falls is undergoing significant growth, particularly on the city’s southwest side. That’s where, eight years ago, the Prairie Winds development got underway. The land was developed by Brent Dahlstrom, who still owns about 55 acres of vacant land directly west and north of Aldrich, via Panther Farms LLC.
Plans for Prairie Winds were approved, dirt was moved and houses began to spring up. Several years later, Aldrich Elementary School came along.
Then so did the traffic, mainly along east-west-running Erik Road, the only street that connects with north-south Arbors, which goes north to Aldrich. But Arbors dead ends into a field – the land owned by Dahlstrom’s Panther Farms. So does the east-west-moving Ashworth Drive.
The plan was that Panther Farms would continue to expand the Prairie Winds subdivision to the west toward the school and, more importantly, north toward Greenhill Road. With that would’ve come extensions to both Arbors Road and Ashworth Drive, alleviating both safety issues for the kids and traffic headaches for their parents.
But that hasn’t happened and it isn’t going to any time soon, according to city officials. That’s because Dahlstrom has no immediate plans to develop either parcel, and the city has no means by which to compel Dahlstrom to continue the expansion and thus extend the roads.
“The city tried working with the developer and that went nowhere,” said city Councilor Simon Harding.
Loophole closed
The city’s issue with traffic around Aldrich has highlighted a growing pain of sorts in its negotiations with developers: Residents’ needs should be part of negotiations as well.
To that end, in August 2020 city Planning and Community Services Manager Karen Howard went before the Planning and Zoning Commission to ask for an amendment to city code that would prioritize connections to essential infrastructure in future development plans.
Commission members were shown how Erik Road carries much of the traffic to Aldrich Elementary School as a result of other streets not being connected yet.
“A lot of the complaints the city has been receiving are from all these folks that have purchased homes in these subdivisions getting to and from work, and also getting to Aldrich Elementary School,” Howard said in August.
The amendment, which recently went into effect, now requires developers to submit a phasing plan that will allow the council to consider which street connections are most critical and make sure those are completed, Howard said last week in a phone interview with The Courier.
Had such an amendment been in place, the city could’ve then compelled Dahlstrom to complete development on at least one of his two vacant land plots and build the connecting road.
Why no road yet?
But while the amendment helps close a loophole on future developments, it still doesn’t fix the traffic issue at Aldrich, and now the city is faced with the likelihood of constructing a connection entirely on its own.
Aldrich came up again last week as the City Council considered the city engineer’s request to acquire several temporary and permanent easements to begin work on three roundabouts and a reconstruction of West 27th Street near the planned new high school.
At-large Councilman David Sires, who lives near Aldrich and claims getting the connecting road as his No. 1 priority, asked why easements were being sought and money for roundabouts for West 27th Street is being considered when no connecting road had been constructed for the elementary school.
Sires told The Courier in a phone interview last week that when city officials and the council got together at the beginning of the year to set goals, there was “100 percent consensus” the connecting road is needed.
“Now, all of a sudden, the administration is dragging its feet,” Sires said. “And now we’re going to spend what I bet will be millions on West 27th instead. They don’t use any sort of priority on the problems we have.”
The city could not provide The Courier with any cost estimates for the West 27th Street project.
Howard said the reason the city is moving forward on West 27th is because the road is already there and obtaining easements is a lot different than having to use eminent domain and to build a whole new road.
Building a connection road from Aldrich would almost certainly mean buying land from developer Dahlstrom, likely an expensive and lenghty process.
“[The land near] Ashworth and Arbors is owned by private property owners,” Howard said. “The city would have to purchase and then build the public street. West 27th is already public property.”
By moving forward on West 27th, the city is trying to be proactive and solve potential traffic issues with the new high school before they happen, as opposed to playing catch-up like it has to now with Aldrich, said Councilor Simon Harding. But he, too, wondered aloud at the council meeting why – if there were no significant obstacles – the city could not just build the connecting road at Aldrich.
Since the meeting Tuesday, Harding said he got some answers.
“I know it seems like we’re just moving on, but trust me, staff is trying to work through the problem,” Harding said. “The developer (Dahlstrom) has no plan at this time to go forward with the development. So that means the city must go forward with building a road.”
City Administrator Ron Gaines confirmed Harding’s comment.
“We’re looking at several possible solutions,” he said.
Ashworth Road
On June 7, the City Council approved moving forward with at least one solution – extending Ashworth Road east until it connects to Hudson Road.
And though the city said buying private property is a long and expensive process, the council nonetheless unanimously OK’d negotiating with private property owners David and Tamara Nicol at 4919 Hudson Road to buy one acre of their land and demolish their home to construct the extension.
Again, Public Works Director Chase Schrage said, the city has no estimate on the cost of the extension project.
Lisa Johnson, who with Cory Johnson, owns the Hudson Road property due south of the Nicols’ and with whom the city will negotiate to buy a permanent easement for the road, said at the June 7 meeting that when the developer presented the Prairie Winds plan to the City Council eight years ago, city officials said a connection would not be needed to Hudson Road.
“Why are we now being told a different story?” she asked the council.
And the Ashworth extension east still doesn’t take traffic directly to the school, Sires said last week. Ashworth will still have the dead end on its western terminus, again at the border of Dahlstrom’s land and putting the city in the position of having to negotiate with the developer to finish the road.
“It’s just not what we promised,” Sires said. “What we truly need is a road to the north.”