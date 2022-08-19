Airport to waive landing fees for larger aircraft

WATERLOO — Larger planes will not have to pay landing fees if they fly into the local airport.

The City Council this week unanimously passed a waiver on American Airlines’ landing fees for the remaining months of the current two-year agreement.

The waiver only applies to planes that have more than 65 seats. Currently, only 50-seat planes fly in and out of the Waterloo Regional Airport.

Airport Director Keith Kaspari said the waiver is meant to entice the airline to bring bigger planes to Waterloo.

“It would put us in a different position with our passengers and the greater Cedar Valley by developing the air service program and eventually get a third departure from Waterloo,” Kaspari said. “If we can provide skin in the game, it puts us in a better position for American (Airlines) to make a decision.”

Starting Sept. 8, there will be both a 7:10 a.m. and 11:55 a.m. departure for Chicago during the weekdays. The 11:55 a.m. departure does not come on Tuesdays or Wednesdays. On Saturday, it is 7:10 a.m. and 4:44 p.m.

Residents at the council meeting were worried the waiver would affect their taxes. David Deeds, an airport board member, said the airport has operated without general funds for more than 20 years so it won’t affect taxpayers.

Kaspari also said the loss of funds, which is $1.69 per pound of aircraft, can be supplemented at the end of the fiscal year with American Rescue Plan funds. He noted that the waiver could create additional revenue for the airport.

“From the perception of a two-class aircraft, we would see an increase in traffic and fuel sales,” Kaspari said. “There’s not a lot of negatives.”

He also said the request for the waiver is common and widely accepted for showcasing communities.

Mayor Quentin Hart joined the council in backing the initiative.

“Anything we can do to continue service is really good, given the situation we’re in around the country,” Hart said. “Smaller communities are losing. We’re keeping. We’re fortunate to have what we have.”