Airport board seeks more time to consider runway closure

Pilot Joel Harris blasted Airport Director Keith Kaspari and council members for not working harder to grow the airport.

"Every airport around us is growing," he said. "Every airport around us is expanding, but not Waterloo."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Councilwoman Margaret Klein, who serves as the airport board liaison, said other airports, including the Des Moines International Airport and Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids, get along with two runways.

"We have such limited dollars, and any cost of any Band-Aid that goes on that runway takes away from something that you could be doing for the other two runways to make them healthy," Klein said.

Board members noted they wanted to gather more information about the cost of removing runway 6-24 if it is decommissioned. Resident Todd Loes, a pilot and engineer, researched the issue and suggested it would cost more than $1 million to remove the runway.

Airport Board Chairman Hugh Field said that issue needs more research.

"It's a fool's errand to spend $1 million to take it out when $300,000 fixes it for quite awhile," Field said.

Field also questioned whether the airport board or City Council ultimately decides whether to decommission the runway.