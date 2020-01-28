You are the owner of this article.
Airport board seeks more time to consider runway closure
WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Airport Board is seeking more time to decide the fate of their deteriorating third runway.

Board members voted unanimously Tuesday to ask the City Council for a few months to determine whether runway 6-24 should be maintained or decommissioned.

City Council members were poised last week to authorize closing the Waterloo Regional Airport's shortest runway, which is in very poor condition and not eligible for Federal Aviation Administration funding for repairs.

The vote was postponed until Feb. 11 to get a recommendation from the airport board.

But board members, local pilots and two council members debated the issue for more than an hour Tuesday before deciding to seek more time. They noted the runway is currently covered with snow.

Members of the general aviation community use runway 6-24 to land small aircraft, especially when crosswinds make landing on the other two runways more dangerous. They have asked the city to fork over the $300,000 estimated to patch the runway as a short-term fix.

"From my perspective that runway is important and it is not dangerous to land on," said Tim Newton, of Livingston Aviation. "I land on many, many runways that are much worse condition that that. It is not a safety hazard. It does need to be maintained."

Pilot Joel Harris blasted Airport Director Keith Kaspari and council members for not working harder to grow the airport.

"Every airport around us is growing," he said. "Every airport around us is expanding, but not Waterloo."

Councilwoman Margaret Klein, who serves as the airport board liaison, said other airports, including the Des Moines International Airport and Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids, get along with two runways.

"We have such limited dollars, and any cost of any Band-Aid that goes on that runway takes away from something that you could be doing for the other two runways to make them healthy," Klein said.

Board members noted they wanted to gather more information about the cost of removing runway 6-24 if it is decommissioned. Resident Todd Loes, a pilot and engineer, researched the issue and suggested it would cost more than $1 million to remove the runway.

Airport Board Chairman Hugh Field said that issue needs more research.

"It's a fool's errand to spend $1 million to take it out when $300,000 fixes it for quite awhile," Field said.

Field also questioned whether the airport board or City Council ultimately decides whether to decommission the runway.

"It's pretty clear to me this ordinance gives us the authority to either commission or decommission a runway," he said.

But City Attorney Martin Petersen said he believed the power was vested in both bodies, noting the ordinance wasn't entirely clear.

The City Council will take up the resolution again Feb. 11, but could choose to delay the decision even longer.

