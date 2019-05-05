WATERLOO — Several development projects near the Waterloo Regional Airport are seeking government approval this week.
City Council members are scheduled to hold public hearings on land donations and incentive packages for new industrial buildings on West Airline Highway and truck wash on Leversee Road.
A site plan for a new “doggy daycare” and land lease for a new aircraft hangar, both south of the airport terminal, also are up for consideration during the meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday in City Hall.
Koelker Properties LLC is already grading three acres of land just west of Criterion Manufacturing, 3070 W. Airline Highway, for what is expected to be three new light industrial buildings.
The city would donate the property for $1 in return for a building constructed by the end of 2019 with a minimum assessed value of $510,000. The second and third buildings would receive five years of 50 percent property tax rebates if built within five years.
The city acquired six acres of land along Airline Highway for $454,000 in 2016 and is working to buy additional land from Criterion and to vacate roadside right-of-way. Another developer is looking at industrial buildings on the remaining three acres.
Public hearings also are scheduled on a request from Prosper Farm Network LLC to get land for $1 in the planned Waterloo Air and Rail Park along the west side of the airport. A site plan calls for a truck wash to be developed northeast of the intersection of Leversee and Lone Tree roads after the city extends infrastructure to the site.
Another unrelated hearing is scheduled on a site plan for Stefanie Hartel to build a nearly 10,000-square-foot dog daycare facility on the west side of Airport Boulevard just north of Waterloo Tent & Tarp Co.
Hartel had initially proposed the upscale, cage-less boarding center in the former Black Hawk Gymnastics building at 950 Sheerer Ave. but withdrew the request based on neighborhood opposition. The new location drew no objections before winning endorsements from the Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission and Board of Adjustment.
Finally, council members will be asked once again to approve a 50-year land lease for A-Line ALO’s planned 12,800-square-foot hanger southwest of the airport terminal. Council members approved the lease April 15, but the second hearing is necessary because the building is being shifted to the east based on some opposition to the original placement.
