Agreement gifting land for Cedar Falls storage facility not given second chance

CEDAR FALLS — A developer walked away Monday with no second chance to plead his case to the City Council as to why it should reconsider gifting municipal land in its industrial park for a future storage facility.
Brian Wingert, representing CF Storage LLC, left the council meeting amid lengthy debate on other issues after no further discussion transpired on the topic.
A motion by councilor Simon Harding to reconsider the deal with Wingert’s company was not supported by those on the prevailing side of the previous vote to deny the agreement for city land. The council voted 3-2 against the proposal Nov. 21.
IEDA Director Debi Durham and the Grow Cedar Valley Ambassadors joined Mayor Rob Green, City Administrator Ron Gaines, business leaders and other past and current elected officials and city employees to celebrate the expansion of the West Viking Road Industrial Park being designated a "certified site."
“Not today,” Wingert said when asked Tuesday to comment on the lack of action. “You’ll see something come back to council,” he added, but declined to explain further.
The proposed 30,000-square-foot facility would have been constructed with 205 storage units on 4.7 acres southwest of the Viking Road and Production Drive intersection in the industrial park.
Economic Development Coordinator Shane Graham said the council’s vote signals that the agreement is “dead, as far as I know.”
City Administrator Ron Gaines said it’s in the hands of the developer as to how he’d like to proceed. Neither city official noted anything additional was being discussed at this time.
Per council meeting procedures, the subsequent meeting after a vote is taken is the last time a council may motion to reconsider changing direction on an item it previously voted on.
Harding was eligible to motion for the reconsideration because he was absent for the first vote and was successful in getting it included on the meeting agenda. Any of the objectors – councilors Susan deBuhr, Daryl Kruse, and Dustin Ganfield – also could have initiated the possible discussion by making a motion and then seconding it.
Councilor Dave Sires abstained during the first vote because of ownership interest in another storage facility less than five miles away.
Harding previously told The Courier that Wingert had more information to share about the project. The councilor brought the item forward out of interest in doing his own due diligence before deeming if it was wise to give away the land.
The three dissenters have pointed to the land being valuable, with the acreage being in the industrial park at the gateway into it, and that the project might be a better fit elsewhere.
Per the agreement, the new building and land would have come with a minimum assessed valuation of $1.71 million.
The land offering came with no tax incentives, but included a right of first refusal on land to the south for possible expansion by the company.
