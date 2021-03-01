After 'unprecedented' cold, 'sky-high' prices, CFU to raise gas bills around $45/month for next year

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The board also authorized Bernard to work out payment plans that extend beyond 12 months in emergency situations, which may particularly be needed by larger commercial customers, he said.

Bernard, who must pay the increased costs now, will ask the board at its next meeting to authorize using funds from gas, electric and maybe even water and communications cash reserves. Those reserves will be recouped with the increased billings.

"We're in a really fortunate position financially to be able to float that for our customers for a period of time," Bernard said.

Other factors also helped CFU lessen its impact on customers, Bernard said, including generating energy locally and fixed price purchases, the latter of which saved an estimated $4.4 million during the cold snap.

"Even though it's still really dramatic, it could have been extremely dramatic without those other pieces in place," said board chair Jeff Engel.

Trustee Richard McAlister asked if Bernard had heard of state or federal investigations into that pricing, which he termed a "windfall" for natural gas companies.

"There's a movement afoot for an investigation as to how this did transpire," Bernard said.

