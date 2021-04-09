After Texas visit, Hinson calls for reinstating Trump policies; will get COVID vaccine Saturday

DEL RIO, Texas -- U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson said she wants the president, vice president and House speaker to visit the U.S./Mexico border after talking with overworked officials there and witnessing what she called a "human tragedy" of children crossing the border.
The First District Republican said she heard of "violent encounters, human trafficking and drug smuggling" at the border after touring a customs and immigration facility and speaking with border patrol agents and other local law enforcement.
"An agent told me he'd been with Border Control 20 years, and these are the worst conditions he's faced," Hinson said during a Friday call with reporters. "They were very clear their resources are strapped. They are not equipped to handle the emboldened traffickers."
In a video shared on Twitter on Thursday, Hinson called on President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to visit the border as well. Biden announced in March he was putting Harris in charge of working with Central American countries on the issue.
Monthly migrant apprehensions at the Mexico border have been climbing, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. There were 172,331 "enforcement encounters" at the southwest border in March, surpassing the previous high in the last few years of 144,116 apprehensions in May of 2019, during the Trump administration.
On Friday's call, Hinson also criticized the Biden administration for undoing many of Trump's border policies, echoing other Republicans who have blamed the president for the increase in migrants.
"We need to reinstate common-sense policies and enforce them, stop catch-and-release, and restart border wall construction ... and more boots on the ground," Hinson said.
She said she would also favor bipartisan reforms, such as visa reform to help workforce issues in places like Iowa, and said she hoped Congress would "stop kicking the can on this issue."
"Both parties have failed on immigration, and it's time for Congress to get to work on fixing it," she said.
Hinson also said during her Friday call she would be getting her first of two doses of the COVID-19 vaccination on Saturday at a Hy-Vee in Mt. Vernon.
She is the last of Iowa's congressional delegation to do so, but said she was waiting until "everyone" was eligible in Iowa to receive one. Gov. Kim Reynolds opened up eligibility to anyone 16 and older on April 5.
"I'm excited to get my vaccine," Hinson said. Her office noted she would be getting the Pfizer-BioNTech shot. "It's safe and effective, and I want to encourage anyone who wants to get the vaccine to get it."