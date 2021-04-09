After Texas visit, Hinson calls for reinstating Trump policies; will get COVID vaccine Saturday

On Friday's call, Hinson also criticized the Biden administration for undoing many of Trump's border policies, echoing other Republicans who have blamed the president for the increase in migrants.

"We need to reinstate common-sense policies and enforce them, stop catch-and-release, and restart border wall construction ... and more boots on the ground," Hinson said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She said she would also favor bipartisan reforms, such as visa reform to help workforce issues in places like Iowa, and said she hoped Congress would "stop kicking the can on this issue."

"Both parties have failed on immigration, and it's time for Congress to get to work on fixing it," she said.

Hinson also said during her Friday call she would be getting her first of two doses of the COVID-19 vaccination on Saturday at a Hy-Vee in Mt. Vernon.

She is the last of Iowa's congressional delegation to do so, but said she was waiting until "everyone" was eligible in Iowa to receive one. Gov. Kim Reynolds opened up eligibility to anyone 16 and older on April 5.

"I'm excited to get my vaccine," Hinson said. Her office noted she would be getting the Pfizer-BioNTech shot. "It's safe and effective, and I want to encourage anyone who wants to get the vaccine to get it."

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 3

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.