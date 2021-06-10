After serving partial term, Kelly Dunn seeking full 4 years on CF council

CEDAR FALLS — Kelly Dunn will only have been on the City Council for a little more than a year when an election is held for her seat in November.

And though the licensed practical nurse and mother of three admits she’s busy, she’s running for a full four-year term to be of “service” to the community that made an “investment” in her.

“If I don’t win, that’s OK, but I should at least put myself out there as an option,” Dunn said. “I feel like they just appreciate that I try to be a positive voice.”

Dunn won a runoff election in August to fill the at-large seat vacated when Rob Green was elected mayor. A slate of five candidates was narrowed to just Dunn and zoning commissioner LeaAnn Saul, who called Dunn “the unity, no conflict, just go-along-to-get-along kind of candidate.”

Dunn seemed to embrace that characterization, noting she was “concerned with the division that may be present in our community.” More than 55% of voters agreed.

She said last week that doesn’t mean she can’t “get fired up” about issues, but she prefers action to “noise.”