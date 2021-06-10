After serving partial term, Kelly Dunn seeking full 4 years on CF council

CEDAR FALLS — Kelly Dunn will only have been on the City Council for a little more than a year when an election is held for her seat in November.
And though the licensed practical nurse and mother of three admits she’s busy, she’s running for a full four-year term to be of “service” to the community that made an “investment” in her.
“If I don’t win, that’s OK, but I should at least put myself out there as an option,” Dunn said. “I feel like they just appreciate that I try to be a positive voice.”
Dunn won a runoff election in August to fill the at-large seat vacated when Rob Green was elected mayor. A slate of five candidates was narrowed to just Dunn and zoning commissioner LeaAnn Saul, who called Dunn “the unity, no conflict, just go-along-to-get-along kind of candidate.”
Dunn seemed to embrace that characterization, noting she was “concerned with the division that may be present in our community.” More than 55% of voters agreed.
She said last week that doesn’t mean she can’t “get fired up” about issues, but she prefers action to “noise.”
“Screaming and yelling at each other, saying hateful things — no matter what your opinions — does little to no good. It’s energy wasted,” Dunn said. “I think lots of people agree with that; they’re just not the loudest voice in the room.”
Dunn will face at least one challenger in November, T.J. Frein, who was just 200 votes behind Dunn in the five-way race. One of Frein’s big issues, he said, is to return to separate fire and police departments.
In one of her first votes on council, Dunn abstained from voting for Craig Berte to become police chief under Public Safety Director Jeff Olson. She had received $375 in campaign contributions from Berte and his family during her candidacy. Berte was appointed on a 5-1 vote.
Dunn supports the combined Public Safety Department, made up almost entirely of cross-trained police and fire personnel.
“The question for the public safety PSO model is, are we safe? And I don’t have any data to say we’re not safe,” Dunn said.
She said “single-issue” candidates ignore the myriad decisions the council weighs in on.
“I get that that’s your issue. I don’t think, at this point, I’m probably gonna change your mind on that,” she said. “In the end, there’s a lot of other things that are going on in our city to make our city better.”
Dunn was the first vote in August advocating for mandating face masks as the coronavirus pandemic raged. The council ultimately adopted a citywide mask mandate Sept. 8. Dunn advocated for continuing it each time it came up until finally voting with the rest of council to end the mandate in mid-May.
She also is on the executive committee for the city’s Racial Equity Task Force.
Though the group is still honing its focus, Dunn is confident it will present a good plan to the council by the October deadline.
“This conversation might not have happened a council or two ago,” she said, noting a unanimous council vote created the task force. “The hope is to at least have ... the data helping us figure out what, actually, is the problem.”
Frein supports keeping a full-time mayor and contends the city administrator has too much power.
Dunn says she has studied both sides of the mayoral issue.
“But when you listen to folks ... it was, to me, loud and clear that the citizens in Cedar Falls don’t want to save money by slashing the mayor position to part time,” she said.
She said City Administrator Ron Gaines “has never given me a reason not to trust him,” and she worries there is a group of people who are “constantly running down our (city) staff.”
“Ultimately, the council has the power,” Dunn said. “I feel like our city is very well-run and there’s a reason for that: We’ve got great staff. ... I feel like they are dogged on a lot for no reason.”
Dunn also supports the visioning plans for downtown and College Hill, saying the parking debates that held up approval were “noise.”
“I don’t think parking is ever not going to be a complaint somewhere,” she said.
Ultimately, she wants voters to know her “ego is not fed” by being re-elected. Those who appreciate her style and “open minded” personality will get more of the same in the next four years.
“Just having somebody willing to listen and learn, and maybe not fire back and perpetuate that fight, the division — I feel like that’s kind of why I ran this time,” Dunn said.