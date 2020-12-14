After Republican victories, new Iowa Senate president predicts ‘incredibly exciting session’

Q: Might it be 2022 before you really have a clear sense on how this shook out and where you can move forward from there?

A: It may be past 2022. I mean there is still a lot of uncertainty. Losses carried forward by businesses and what kind of impact that’s going to have and how long that’s going to carry out. There’s a lot of impacts. But Iowans expect us to be mindful of those things and be prudent and conservative when it comes to budgeting measures. But we’ll take all of those things into consideration and despite the fact that we had COVID, despite the fact that we had to shut down, our economy is still growing and we’re still doing fairly well. But that doesn’t mean there’s not significant problems for particular industry sectors of our economy that have been absolutely devastated by COVID and so I think there are issues that we have to be mindful of as legislators and how we can be of assistance in bringing these industries back better and stronger than ever before.

Q: What mandate do you think the voters advocated in November? Following that 2016 election, one majority Republican leader announced that the plan was to “kick in” the door at the Capitol, and a number of major conservative initiatives were enacted during that two-year biennium. Do you expect a similar aggressive agenda to be put forward by majority Republicans in 2021?