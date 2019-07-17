EVANSDALE — In September of 2017, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources told the city of Evansdale it needed to upgrade its sewage plant to come into E. coli contamination compliance.
Nearly two years — and two extensions from the DNR — later, the City Council still isn’t ready to decide how to do that.
Saying they hadn’t had enough time to decide because the rate increases were just presented last week, council members asked project manager Alex Potter with McClure Engineering to return again for a discussion on the matter.
“I want to make sure everybody’s satisfied,” said Mayor Doug Faas.
The decision essentially comes down to three options: Whether to upgrade their existing plant at the current location to come into immediate compliance for $7.433 million; upgrade it further to come into compliance with expected new DNR rules on nutrient reduction, at $10.861 million; or build a new plant on the dry side of the levee off of River Forest Road, at $13.790 million.
The city has until December of 2022 to make the upgrades, and the DNR is due a plan by Sept. 1.
“The clock’s ticking pretty hard on the timeline,” Faas said.
At least two council members said they were leaning toward one of the three options.
“I’ve had five people contact me, and four absolutely want us to build a new plant — not fight the DNR every time they change the rules — and that was the opposite of my thoughts: I was all in favor of rebuilding down there,” said Ward 2 council member Gene Walker.
But Ward 3 member Steve Seible said he was looking out for taxpayers, who Faas pointed out will bear the brunt of the rate increases since Evansdale has no major industry.
“I’m for saving the taxpayers money — I just can’t see us going to $14 million for a plant,” he said.
But Seible also worried going with the bare bones option would leave the city with a larger paycheck down the road.
“My biggest concern is, how can you make a bona fide decision tonight if you don’t have the ‘ifs’ and ‘ands’ from the DNR?” he said.
