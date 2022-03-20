After nearly year-long wait, Leader in Me and other Hinson earmarks get federal funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Leader in Me program in Black Hawk County and expansion of the airport in Independence are among the projects Northeast Iowa’s congresswoman hopes to finally secure funding for this year.

President Joe Biden last week signed into law the Consolidated Appropriations Act, a $1.5 trillion spending bill that will fund the federal government through the rest of the fiscal year.

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson successfully included 10 projects totaling more than $53 million for Eastern Iowa through representatives’ Community Project Funding. The projects were initially proposed in June, but stalled while other larger bills took precedence.

“This legislation includes targeted investments I fought for that will have a transformational impact on our district, security assistance to Ukraine as they battle (Russian president Vladimir) Putin, and a modernization of the Violence Against Women’s Act,” Hinson, a Republican, said in a release after the vote.

Hinson said her office received “several hundred requests,” and she will consider some that didn’t make the cut for future funding.

The smallest of the 10 projects was $50,000 to add the Leader in Me program to two new schools in Black Hawk County. The Independence Municipal Airport will receive $1 million to expand, Linn County will get $5 million to construct the Tower Terrace Road Corridor, and the vast majority — $45.1 million — will modernize the lock-and-dam system along the Upper Mississippi River.

“As a mom with school-aged kids myself, I want to make sure that Iowa students have the best opportunities available to them,” Hinson said. “I see it as just a critical investment in our students and that next-gen workforce in Black Hawk County also.”

Leader Valley, the program providing access to more than 11,000 Black Hawk County students to Leader in Me, is “excited about this critical investment in our next generation,” according to director Melissa Reade.

“Through Leader in Me, we are making an investment in our future talent pool by equipping students with the leadership and employability skills they need to be prepared for career, college and citizenship,” Reade said.

Previously called “earmarks,” Community Project Funding projects are still thought of as wasteful by some, including Iowa’s two senators, who rebuked them last summer. But Hinson said the process has been “reformed.”

“It provides the transparency that many people were critical of last time around,” Hinson said. “(House) Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi is going to spend the money anyway, so I want to make sure that we are being targeted in getting those investments back home, and that’s exactly what we did.”

